Again, armed herdsmen kill 3 in Benue community

By Peter Duru

Makurdi —No fewer than three persons have been killed in a renewed overnight attack by armed herdsmen on Mbasombo community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack on the community which is less than 10 minutes drive from Makurdi the state capital, reportedly commenced Wednesday night about 11p.m., and lasted over an hour, leaving many injured, others missing and several houses razed.

A survivour of the attack and a petty trader in the community, Atumegh Ahemga, disclosed that the armed herdsmen stormed the community shooting sporadically.

He said: “We have gone to bed when the heavy sound of gunshots came from different directions. Nobody knew what was happening.

“People came out of their houses and ran in different directions because the attackers who were herders were shooting and burning down the houses of the people.

“As people ran, they were shooting at them and whoever they caught up with was either killed or maimed. It was horrific but luckily alot of people escaped to neighbouring villages but about three persons lost their lives, though many sustained injuries and the attackers also burnt down several houses.

“This attack was unprovoked and no one can tell why the armed herdsmen decided to invade Mbasombo. And for the over one hour that the attack lasted, security personnel did not come to the aid of the people. It was a sad experience because people have lost ones, many are still missing and accounted for. It has been a horrific experience for people.”

Contacted, the Gwer council Chairman, Timothy Adi who confirmed the attack said three deaths had so far been confirmed while calm had returned to the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene who also confirmed the development said security had been beefed up in the community.