2025 UTME: JAMB arrests 27 impersonators, delists 4 CBT centres

UTME candiates.

By Joseph Erunke

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said it has arrested 27 impersonators in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB said the 27 impersonators apprehended have been handed over to the Nigeria Police for immediate prosecution.

The board also announced that it delisted four Computer-Based Test, CBT centres that have failed to meet the stringent technical standards required for the UTME.

JAMB named the delisted centres as Adventure Associate, Behind Sheshe Supermarket, Off Hadejia Road, Kano, Kano State; Saadatu Rimi College of Education, Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano, Kano State; Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 2, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal and Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 1, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal.

“While JAMB commends the 883 centres that have demonstrated exceptional performance, it unequivocally warns that any centre which failed the ethical or technical standards , regardless of ownership, will be blacklisted, “JAMB said in a statement on Friday night by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin.

“Candidates who were previously scheduled to take their exams at the delisted centres are urged to urgently reprint their examination notification slips to access their new centres and rescheduled dates. We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but we will not tolerate excuses by candidates who fail to reprint their slip to get their new schedules , “it said.

The board revealed that “As of Friday, 25th April, 2025, over 900,000 candidates have successfully completed the UTME out of the 2,083,600 registered for the 2025 examination.“

Meanwhile, JAMB said it has been alerted to the unauthorized restrictions imposed on candidates wearing hijabs in its Caleb University Centre, “and swift action has been taken to address this unilateral decision, which has been categorically condemned by the Vice-Chancellor of the university.”

“This misguided action was the result of an overzealous security officer.

“We extend our sincere apologies to the affected candidates and commend the leadership of both the centre and the university for their prompt intervention, which ensured that no candidate suffered undue disadvantage, “it said.

Vanguard News