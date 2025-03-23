World TB Day: Funding cuts threaten global TB fight – WHO

… Calls for urgent investment into TB care, services

By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, the World Health Organisation, WHO, has called for urgent investment into TB care, lamenting that drastic and abrupt cuts in global health funding threaten to reverse decades of progress to combat the disease.

WHO noted that TB remains the world’s deadliest infectious disease, responsible for over 1 million people annually bringing devastating impacts on families and communities.

In a message to mark the day celebrated every 24th March, it noted that Global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 79 million lives since 2000.

WHO noted that: “The drastic and abrupt cuts in global health funding happening now threaten to reverse these gains.

“Rising drug resistance especially across Europe and the ongoing conflicts across the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe, are further exacerbating the situation for the most vulnerable.”

This year’s theme is “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver” WHO campaign this year highlights a rallying cry for urgency, accountability and hope.

Speaking on the disease, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The huge gains the world has made against TB over the past 20 years are now at risk as cuts to funding start to disrupt access to services for prevention, screening, and treatment for people with TB.

“But we cannot give up on the concrete commitments that world leaders made at the UN General Assembly 18 months ago to accelerate work to end TB. WHO is committed to working with all donors, partners and affected countries to mitigate the impact of funding cuts and find innovative solutions.”

He identified funding as a threat to global TB efforts. He disclosed that early reports to WHO revealed that severe disruptions in the TB response are seen across the highest-burden countries following the funding cuts. WHO disclosed that countries in the WHO African Region are experiencing the greatest impact, followed by countries in the WHO Southeast Asian and Western Pacific Regions.

Twenty-seven countries are facing crippling breakdowns in their TB response, with devastating consequences, such as human resource shortages undermining service delivery; diagnostic services severely disrupted, delaying detection and treatment; data and surveillance systems collapsing, compromising disease tracking and management; community engagement efforts, including active case finding, screening, and contact tracing, deteriorating, leading to delayed diagnoses and increased transmission risks.

Nine countries report failing TB drug procurement and supply chains, jeopardising treatment continuity and patient outcomes.

The 2025 funding cuts further exacerbate an already existing underfunding for global TB response.

“In 2023, only 26 per cent of the US$22 billion annually needed for TB prevention and care was available, leaving a massive shortfall. TB research is in crisis, receiving just one-fifth of the US$5 billion annual target in 2022—severely delaying advancements in diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines.

“WHO is leading efforts to accelerate TB vaccine development through the TB Vaccine Accelerator Council, but progress remains at risk without urgent financial commitments.

In response to the urgent challenges threatening TB services worldwide, WHO’s Director-General and Civil Society Task Force on Tuberculosis have issued a decisive statement.

The joint release demanded immediate, coordinated efforts from governments, global health leaders, donors, and policymakers to prevent further disruptions.

The statement outlined five critical priorities including addressing TB service disruptions urgently, ensuring responses match the crisis’s scale; securing sustainable domestic funding, guaranteeing uninterrupted and equitable access to TB prevention and care; safeguarding essential TB services, including access to life-saving drugs, diagnostics, treatment and social protections, alongside cross-sector collaboration; establishing or revitalising national collaboration platforms, fostering alliances among civil society, NGOs, donors, and professional societies to tackle challenges; enhancing monitoring and early warning systems to assess real-time impact and detect disruptions early.

The Director of WHO’s Global Programme on TB and Lung Health, Dr Tereza Kasaeva said: “This urgent call is timely and underscores the necessity of swift, decisive action to sustain global TB progress and prevent setbacks that could cost lives.

“Investing in ending TB is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity—every dollar spent on prevention and treatment yields an estimated US$43 in economic returns.”

As one of the solutions to combating growing resource constraints, WHO is driving the integration of TB and lung health within primary healthcare as a sustainable solution. New technical guidance released by WHO outlines critical actions across the care continuum, focusing on prevention, early detection of TB and comorbidities, optimised management at first contact and improved patient follow-up. The guidance also promotes better use of existing health systems, addressing shared risk factors such as overcrowding, tobacco, undernutrition and environmental pollutants.

By tackling TB determinants alongside communicable and non-communicable diseases, lung conditions, and disabilities through a unified strategy, WHO aims to reinforce the global response and drive lasting improvements in health outcomes.

WHO calls on everyone; individuals, communities, societies, donors and governments, to do their part to end TB. Without concerted action from all stakeholders, the TB response will be decimated, reversing decades of progress, putting millions of lives at risk and threatening health security.