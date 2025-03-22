Why we can’t speak on emergency rule in Rivers – Nigeria governors

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has stated that it cannot comment on the six-month suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalaye Fubara by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, NGF Director General Abdulateef Shittu explained that the forum, as a technical and policy hub for governors elected on different platforms, avoids taking positions that could alienate its members.

“The NGF serves as an umbrella body for subnational governments, promoting unified policy positions and collaborating with stakeholders for sustainable socioeconomic growth,” the statement read.

It further noted that engaging in partisan issues could create divisions within the forum, recalling past political conflicts among governors. However, the NGF reaffirmed its commitment to addressing governance and policy matters of national importance, such as wages, taxes, education, and healthcare.

“We call for public and media understanding, trusting that appropriate platforms and crisis management mechanisms will handle such issues,” the statement concluded.