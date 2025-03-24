What FG must do to avoid industrial action – JOHESU

as Salako meets leadership of health workers

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations AHPA, have jointly called on the federal government to honour the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU it entered into on the 29th October, 2024 after a conciliation meeting at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The two health unions insisted that only full implementation of the agreement reached by both parties can lead to the suspension of the planned industrial action by the nation’s health workers under JOHESU.

To this end, the unions have therefore presented a list of demands which they expect the federal government to fulfil.

The unions’ position was contained in a communiqué issued after JOHESU’s meeting last Thursday.

Coincidentally, the meeting came on the day the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako paid a courtesy visit to the national leadership of JOHESU.

A communique from the meeting, signed by National Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Dr. Kabiru Ado Minjibir, and National Secretary, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, listed keys demands which includes, the implementation of CONHESS Adjustment, payment of seven months 25 /35 percent CONHESS Review arrears (June – December, 2023).

In the communique, JOHESU requested the reconstitution of Boards/Governing Councils of Federal Health Institutions, FHIs and Health Professionals’ Regulatory Agencies, the implementation of Consultant Cadre for Pharmacists in Federal Health Institutions.

Also,the union demanded implementation of the process to upwardly review retirement age of health workers as approved by the president without discrimination.

It maintained its position on increase in retirement age for all health workers from 60-65 years and 70 years for all healthcare professional consultants and 35-40 years in service for all categories of health workers as applicable in the universities and judiciary.

Other demands by JOHESU include; the suspension of planned establishment and activities of National Health Facility Regulatory Agency (NHFRA) as being promoted by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and withdrawal of the unlawful Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

In addition, the health workers’ union wants the federal government to ensure payment of call duty allowances to health professionals on call duties as well as consequential adjustment of all allowances linked to the CONHESS Basic Salary in line with the National Minimum Wage Act, 2024.

JOHESU equally called for end to all unfair practices against other health care professionals/fair and equal treatment of all healthcare workers and regular consultations with JOHESU on issues that bother on welfare, terms and conditions of employment and sector-wide policies ni the spirit of the principle of social dialogue.

While expressing appreciation for the minister’s show of commitment to the resolution of issues bordering the workers, JOHESU urged the government to ensure full implementation of agreement reached by the parties.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, the Ministers of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, emphasized government’s commitment to continuous dialogue with health unions to maintain industrial harmony.

He reassured JOHESU that his office would engage with all registered unions in the sector to ensure that health workers and the government align on key health sector policies.

Dr Salako emphasised the importance of partnership, noting that health workers play a crucial role in delivering quality healthcare to Nigerian.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to equitable reforms in the health sector, addressing longstanding grievances of the Joint Health Sector Unions,JOHESU.

He acknowledged the crucial role of JOHESU members in Nigeria’s healthcare system and assured them of the government’s readiness to address issues concerning welfare, remuneration, and professional recognition.

“The government is committed to ensuring that all health workers, irrespective of their professional cadres, receive fair treatment and enjoy improved working conditions. Our goal is to create a sustainable and equitable healthcare system where every worker feels valued,” he said.