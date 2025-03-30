We won’t succumb: Anger trails fresh emergency rule declaration threat

•Opposition leaders in 11 states hit back at AGF Fagbemi

•President after govs who may oppose him in 2027—Amaechi

By Steve Oko, Bashir Bello, Egufe Yafugborghi, Chioma Onuegbu, Femi Bolaji, Chimobi Nwaiwu, Ochuko Akpokona, Davies Iheanacho & Ugochukwu Alaribe

Following the threat by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, AGF, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, that President Bola Tinubu would declare a state of emergency in any state should the need arise, opposition parties’ leaders across states controlled by them and residents have vowed to resist any such action.

They noted that the remark by the AGF should be taken as a threat to democracy, adding that it portrays Nigeria as a country under dictatorship.

The AGF had warned that the Federal Government would not hesitate to mete out sanctions, including a declaration of a state of emergency, in any state that threatens the economic interest of the country.

Fagbemi spoke in the defence of the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State which saw Tinubu suspending Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy and the state House of Assembly.

The action of the President drew widespread condemnation across the Nigeria as it is widely believed that whereas Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution provides for emergency rule declaration under certain circumstances, there is no such provision in the document for the suspension of a state governor, the deputy, the House of Assembly or any other democratic structure.

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator appointed for Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), took a cue from Tinubu when, last Wednesday, he dissolved all democratic structures in the state.

Fagbemi had said: “So, it is Rivers State’s turn today. It can be anybody’s turn tomorrow.

“Let the signal be clear for those who want to foment trouble, who want to make the practice of democracy and enjoyment of dividends of democracy a mirage to think twice.

“If it happens again, I will encourage Mr President to do the same, maybe this time with even greater vigour and vitality.

“So, the question of separating or treating or giving preferential treatment to anybody does not arise.

“You give preferential treatment to anybody, you are giving preferential treatment to illegality. Just call a spade a spade.”

But opposition leaders drawn from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and residents of states where opposition parties rule, said Nigerians won’t succumb to the antics of the ruling party.

Whereas the government at the federal level is controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), of Nigeria’s 36 states, 11 are governed by the opposition.

They include Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Adamawa, Zamafara, Osun, Kano and Taraba.

Instill fear

Speaking on the matter, Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa State, Ekemini Uba, said the AGF was instilling fear in opposition parties.

Uba, who admitted that a state of emergency is declared in a state to restore peace and stability, however, advised that it should not be used as a political tool against the opposition.

His words: “The procedure to declare a state of emergency in any state is spelt out in the Constitution clearly.

“It is about restoring peace and stability. Let them not use it as a political tool against the opposition parties.

“So when they are saying they will declare a state of emergency in any state that threatens, they are merely trying to instill fear in the opposition.

“It is a way of stifling the voice of PDP and a few other opposition parties that have been speaking out lately and criticizing their government’s actions.”

Another stakeholder of the PDP in the state, who pleaded anonymity on the issue, angrily said: “Why have they not declared a state of emergency in Borno, Benue?”

Consequences

On his part, Chairman of the NNPP in Kano State, Hashimu Dungurawa, and a political analyst, Prof. Kamilu Sani Fagge, described the development as a dangerous trend.

Dungurawa said: “It is quite unfortunate to have this drastic decision taken by Mr. President because democracy is full of noises, agree and disagree.

“Mr. President could have called the aggrieved parties, Wike and Fubara, discuss and advise them wisely, but because of selfish interest and partisan politics, he decided to take action in favour of his party and abandon the opposition.

“Why didn’t he declare emergency rule in Katsina and Sokoto where insecurity is out of hand? So many people have lost their lives and properties?

“This is unfortunate and not helpful to democracy. And I think, he has no advisers who are putting him through. “Honestly, the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers amounts to trying to create havoc in democracy because nobody is happy.

“You need to see responses from legal practitioners, politicians, and the downtrodden.

Unilaterally

“And he unilaterally took the decision.

“He should have allowed stakeholders to deliberate and take a stand before declaring a state of emergency.

“He just operates like a one-man business. This is what he did when he was sworn-in as the President when he just removed fuel subsidy, now bringing new taxes and declaring a state of emergency in an opposition state. It is quite unfortunate, and he should think wisely”.

Lending his voice, Fagge said: “Such a comment by the AGF is troubling. “Because it shows that our leaders are trying to become dictatorial.

“I think there is a need for caution given that what happened in Rivers has generated a lot of controversies.

“By making such a statement, I think it shows that we are in for trouble, it shows that, at any slightest mistake, the President might declare a state of emergency in any state. This is a dangerous trend.

“In fact, it is highly undemocratic. It seems our leaders have not learned a lesson from what happened in the past. “Such action was what caused the crisis in Western Region and which culminated in the collapse of the First Republic.

“Similarly, such a crisis is what contributed to the failure of the Second Republic.

“It also contributed to the inability of the Third Republic to stand.

“I think this is a dangerous trend and highly dictatorial.”

‘Executive recklessness’

The leadership of PDP in Taraba State, on its part, told Sunday Vanguard that what the AGF said amounted to executive recklessness and an attempt to stifle opposition.

The party’s spokesperson, Andeta’rang Irammae, accused the Federal Government of undermining democracy, warning that the AGF’s remarks suggested that Nigeria no longer runs a democracy but a dictatorship.

He said: “What the AGF said implies that Nigeria no longer runs a democracy and what we have now is dictatorship.

“Our democracy is being targeted, and their intention is to totally capture it.

“The saddest reality is that Mr. President was one of those who fought for this democracy, but now, instead of strengthening it, he is destroying it.

“The AGF is supposed to be a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), not someone who undermines Nigeria’s Constitution.”

Dictatorship

A political analyst, Istifanus Mashi, also spoke, describing the AGF’s statement as dangerous and warning that such threats could lead Nigeria toward what he called a “democratic dictatorship.”

He said: “The President does not have the unilateral power to suspend an elected governor, as Nigeria’s federal system grants constitutional autonomy to states.

“Any such action must follow due legal procedures rather than executive overreach.”

Another critic, Godwin Peter, condemned the AGF’s remarks, calling them “reprehensible, coercive, and a serious threat to constitutional democracy.”

He argued that the statement was made at a time when the state of emergency declared in Rivers State is already facing widespread opposition, raising concerns that such measures may be politically motivated.

His words: “The central government is now using the proclamation of emergency rule in opposition states as an instrument of coercion, possibly to foist a one-party state, which should be condemned by all.”

He called on opposition parties, civil society organizations, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), traditional rulers, and religious leaders to take action.

‘Dangerous signal’

In Abia State, a former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, cautioned the AGF against using the threat of state of emergency to intimidate opposition states.

Wabara, who is also the Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the PDP, said the comment “is a dangerous signal to Nigeria’s democracy”.

He warned the APC-led Federal Government of taking anti-democratic steps capable of putting Nigeria “in the reverse gear.”

Wabara accused the APC of using intimidation and harassment to suppress the opposition in Nigeria and, therefore, urged Nigerians not to succumb to the antics of the ruling party, insisting that the opposition voice is an essential ingredient of democracy.

International community

He said: “Such a remark coming from a personality like the AGF is very disappointing, and portrays Nigeria as a country under dictatorship.

“This is not only undemocratic but a bad image for Nigeria before the international community.”

On his part, Abia State Secretary of Labour Party, LP, Rev. Andrew Ohiagba, cautioned the AGF against frightening opposition states with emergency rule.

He faulted President Tinubu on emergency rule in Rivers State, insisting that the process violated Nigeria’s Constitution.

The LP scribe, who warned against actions that could derail Nigeria’s fledgling democracy, added that the opposition should not be muzzled or intimidated into silence with emergency rule.

Arbitrariness

In Anambra State, Igboezue Internal Association Nigeria and the Diaspora, IIAND, condemned the statement by the AGF.

Reacting to the statement through its National President Worldwide, Chief Pius Okoye, Igboezue regretted that such a statement could come from a senior and notable lawyer like Fagbemi, who many Nigerians believe knows the law and should be guiding the President not to act contrary to the law.

The pro-Igbo group stated that using what the President has done in Rivers State to threaten other states and governors in the country is wrong and amounts to silencing the opposition. Igboezue also believes that if the President had called former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike (now FCT Minister and apparently using majority of the state lawmakers to try to impeach Fubara) to order when the problem started, the situation in the state could not have degenerated to the level of him declaring a state of emergency in the state, for reasons best known by him.

According to Igboezue, “emotions are getting high in Nigeria, and Ndigbo must be very circumspect this time concerning the political quagmire in Rivers State that led to the declaration of state of emergency in that state.”

The group went on: “It is regrettable and unfortunate that Nigeria and its leaders seem to be with neither soul nor spirit, but with a body clothed in evil and injustice, the country seems to be an artificial construction, and, therefore, Ndigbo must tread with caution and remember 1966.

“Ndigbo should remember that the crisis in which many Igbo were slaughtered during the Nigeria-Biafra war (which) started in Yorubaland between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Ladoke Akintola, then-Premier of Western Region, a crisis that was nicknamed ‘Wild Wild West’ before the ‘Operation Wetie’ started, followed by the constitutional crisis.”

‘Shameful’

Commenting on the issue, Chairman of Labour Party in Rivers State, Hilda Dokubo, described the situation as shameful.

Dokubo said: “State of emergency because for two years we have had peace! State of emergency because you want to capture the economic soul of Rivers State.”

She compared Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State to George Orwell’s novel Animal Farm. The 55-year-old urged every citizen of the state unfamiliar with the book to take the time to read it.

“Animal Farm by George Orwell should be given to every Rivers State citizen as palliative. Meanwhile, someone tells Mr. Jones to rein in his pigs”, she noted.

Imposition

A chieftain of the PDP in Bayelsa State, Mr. Igenewari Dom, said Nigerians would resist imposition of state of emergency in any other state.

Dom said: ‘’They have used Rivers as a pilot scheme. Nigerians are reacting but not resisting. Next time, we will mobilize and resist it.

“The AGF made a reckless statement because Nigerians accept their misrule”, he said.

“What they failed to realize is that they won’t be in power forever. It’s just four years because I know nobody will re-elect Tinubu and his group.

“Nigerians are already united against his dictatorial rule. This is the time for the opposition to unite and send them packing.

“We have had enough, please”.

In the same vein, a political activist in Delta State, Mr. Blessing Adima, said: “I am surprised. Is it because he (Fagbemi) is the Minister of Justice? “He’s not talking as Attorney General. He is talking as a Minister of Justice, as a man under President Tinubu, who will support anything unconstitutional the President does.

“There is nowhere in the Nigerian Constitution that empowers the President to suspend a state governor. “There is no ambiguity in any Section of the Constitution that allows the President to suspend.

“A governor can be removed from office, either through impeachment by the State Assembly, not even the National Assembly, or through incapacitation or through death or through resignation.

“Here, in Section 305, there is no where it states that the President can suspend a governor; this is not democracy at all. “These people have just come to kill our constitutional democracy.

“Did Governor Fubara invite Tinubu and said, ‘oh, the situation in the Rivers state is overwhelming?’ It is only on that note that you will say, ‘okay, Mr. Governor, step aside, let me take this step.’

Judiciary

“Okay, let us look at the manner in which the state of emergency was declared; the President puts the cart before the horse.

“You declared state of emergency before you now transmitted the proclamation to the National Assembly. “That again, is unconstitutional; both the executive and National Assembly acted recklessly.

“So we are waiting for what the judiciary will tell us about this act, this unconstitutional act of Mr. President.

“The President is supposed to consider the Constitution and consider the sovereignty of this country before he exercises his powers.

“I think the President just did his overreach and for a Minister for Justice to support this overreach, then they are now telling us that we have lost the country; but we are still waiting for what the judiciary has to say about this action that the President took.”

Fears in states

Expressing his fears, Chairman of PDP in Rivers State, Nname Ewor, described what happened in the state as state capture.

He said the development has led to tension in states governed by the opposition.

Ewor said: “What they have done in Rivers State has given the impetus to do it in any other state. Having done it in Rivers State and succeeded without following the laid down principle, they are likely to do it in another state.

“The governors, especially governors of the opposition should be wary of the system as we speak.

“The declaration of the state of emergency in Rivers State is not in line with the constitution. Section 305 of the constitution provides the conditions that will give rise to emergency declaration. None of the conditions stated there happened in Rivers.

“All the situations that would warrant emergency rule never happened in Rivers State, but they went ahead to do that, I call it political exigencies.

“They declared a state of emergency and sent a Sole Administrator. What is he doing? He is just destroying the political structures of the governor. He removed the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, removed the Chief of Staff, political appointees and commissioners.

State capture

“They know that the declaration was not constitutional. But having done it in Rivers State and succeeded, the likelihood that they will do it in any other opposition party state is there.

“The AGF is only informing us of what they will do. So we should be wary and rise to the occasion by resisting them.

“What has happened in Rivers State is state capture. There is no emergency. We have states that need emergency in Nigeria. As we speak, in Borno, last week, soldiers were killed. Many LGAs are under siege. The North-West is under the control of bandits, Boko Haram. In Benue, herdsmen have done havoc. But Rivers State has been calm.

“Even the pipeline they claim, since Fubara resumed in 2023, no single pipeline was attacked. What they have done is to take over the structure of governance in the state and hand it over to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. They have dismantled all the structures Fubara put in place.”

Also, a lawyer, Chief Festus Ogwuche, said the position taken by the AGF brings to question his knowledge of the nation’s constitution as it concerns human rights abuse.

Ogwuche said the statement by the AGF would only create tension in states, adding that emergency rule as declared by President Tinubu runs contrary to democratic principles.

Meanwhile, a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has described President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State as a ploy to intimidate governors to support his re-election bid.

Remove

Amaechi, who spoke in an interview with DW Africa, said the President’s move has sown fear in governors “that if you are not careful, the president will remove you.”.

He added that Fubara has “no security responsibility” over the Rivers crisis, adding that the suspended governor is being punished for an offence he “did not commit.”

Power grab

His words:”It is between the President and the FCT Minister. The President wants power grab. They want to frighten governors who may not support them in 2027. There is a rumour everywhere that if you are not careful, the President will remove you.

“If the President said it is because of insecurity because they blew the pipeline, what about the part of the country where there is insecurity? Is the President saying they should impose an emergency rule on him too? They can’t because he is a democratically elected President. Nobody can impose an emergency rule on him because there is serious insecurity in the North-East, North-West, even in South-East and South-West.

“Rivers governor has no security responsibility. It rests squarely on the President. So why punish a man who did not commit an offence?”

Amaechi called on Rivers residents to “resist the president”. He said the resistance should be done “by democratically protesting against the President.”