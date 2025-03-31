Vanguard Personality of the Year award ‘ll make me work more — Adedeji Adeleke

VANGUARD PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD — From left, Editor, Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, presenting the nomination letter of Vanguard Personality of the Year 2024 to foremost businessman, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, in Lagos. The Vanguard Awards holds on April 11, 2025 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

*Reveals what economy needs to grow

The Chairman Executive Officer, CEO, of Pacific Holdings Limited, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, has described his emergence as Vanguard Personality of the Year as an encouragement to do more for the growth of Nigeria’s economy.



He also outlined key elements that are needed for economic growth and sustainability.



Adeleke said this in Lagos when the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Eze Anaba, led a team from the Board of Editors to present Vanguard Personality of the Year nomination letter to him.



The foremost businessman bagged the newspaper’s highest honour for his outstanding contributions to national development, particularly in the power sector.



As the founder of Pacific Energy Limited, he has played a crucial role in providing about 15% of Nigeria’s electricity needs, contributing significantly to the national grid and addressing the pressing issue of energy shortages.



He is currently concluding the construction of Nigeria’s largest thermal power plant, a $2 billion project, which is key to the economic survival of the nation.



The 1,250-megawatt power plant would significantly enhance Nigeria’s electricity supply, provide jobs, and boost economic growth.



While presenting the letter to Adeleke, Anaba said his emergence was based on merit after a rigorous process, having invested in key sectors to positively impact Nigeria’s economy.



Anaba said: “At a time when Nigerians are groaning under poor power supply, you have given Nigerians hope that there would be light at the end of the tunnel.



Your outstanding achievements in the power sector have earned you a reputation as a champion of Nigeria’s energy revolution.



“These feats in the power sector are a testament to your vision and leadership.



The history of Nigeria’s quest for energy sustainability would be incomplete without the copious mentioning of your name.”



Acknowledging the honour, Adeleke commended Vanguard Newspapers for contributing to nation building by adhering to the ethics of journalism.



His words: “My thanks go to the Publisher and the Vanguard family. I’m surprised myself, because my name is not really out there because it is my nature. I go out when it is really unavoidable. Otherwise, I prefer to work silently.I really appreciate the honour and encouragement because we need people to invest in this economy for the future of our children and the unborn generation.



“If we have more people like Uncle Sam, who give all they have, at 90 years old, I think the country would be a better place. As a business person, there are a lot of things that can discourage someone from investing in Nigeria. Unfortunately, there are most stakeholders that are negatively impacting businesses as well. Most issues stem from immediate gratification. And when they retire, they start to think, maybe I should have done this, maybe I should have done that.



“So, we just keep hoping that eventually, we’ll get it right. We have a very good country, but we just need to do what is right. People should abide by the rules to make investors come into the country.



“Other countries that have people rushing to invest in their economy, what they are selling is peace of mind.



“I know we have very brilliant and smart people in all walks of life. In Atlanta, where I go for checkups most times, the doctors and nurses are mostly Nigerians. Two of those who attended to me were trained in Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, in Nigeria, and most of them are doing great in diverse areas.



“The narrative of corruption must change to further bring about prosperity needed for the economy to grow.



“Once again, I thank the management of Vanguard for this honour. My charge is for Vanguard to keep at it, keep speaking truth to power. These are the things that can grow a nation. There is no country that can grow without foreign direct investment. These are the things we have experienced and a lot of things are discouraging people.



“I can tell you for certain that 50 percent of the problem we have in the power sector comes from the national grid.



“Again, I thank Vanguard. By reputation, I know the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, who does not behave like others who sing the praises of political holders in power. That style of journalism does not help to grow a country, because it leads to stagnancy . But that is not the case of Vanguard. I appreciate the Publisher for setting that pace and standard for journalism. “



Adeleke’s Pacific Holdings Limited is a diversified conglomerate with an exceptional reputation for ethical, progressive, and global business best practices.



From its humble beginnings in December 1983 as a single business operation, Pacific Holdings has successfully expanded its scope of business across industries including banking (Pacific Merchant Bank), education, civil engineering, energy and power generation, manufacturing, agriculture, trading, freight services, gas, and real estate.



The company is proud of its unique history and extraordinary growth over the years, which has further cemented its place among Nigeria’s most accomplished and esteemed privately held multi-sectoral businesses.



With its extraordinary passion for contributing to the corporate and social development of Nigeria, the company with its staff strength of over 2,000 employees, continues to explore business opportunities which are critical to life and living in the country.



This is evident in its successful participation and phenomenal achievement as a major player in the Nigeria power sector, through the acquisition and successful operation of two of the most important and strategic power generation plants, Omotosho and Olorunsogo power plants.