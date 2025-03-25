Valencia to host MotoGP until 2031

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP

Valencia will continue to host a race in the MotoGP world championship series until 2031, organisers announced on Tuesday.

“A new contract confirms the Circuit Ricardo Tormo as host of five more Grands Prix, from 2027 until 2031 inclusive,” Dorna said in a statement.

First appearing on the calendar in 1999, the year Frenchman Regis Laconi won the premier 500cc class, Valencia has hosted the final round of the season since 2002 and seen numerous world title battles, such as in 2022 and 2023.

Last season, the race scheduled for November, was cancelled due to devastating and deadly flooding that hit the region with part of the access road to the track washed away.

The final event of the season was relocated to Barcelona, where Spaniard Jorge Martin defeated Italy’s two-time defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Last month, the Catalan circuit also extended its contract with Dorna until 2031.