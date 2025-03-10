Udeogaranya pledges to immortalize Zik, Bello, Adebanjo if elected president

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

By Chioma Gabriel

Former APC presidential aspirant Charles Udeogaranya has vowed to honor key national figures, including Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, Ayo Adebanjo, Aminu Kano, Edwin Clarke, and Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Udeogaranya stated that the National Assembly would be renamed Pa Ayo Adebanjo Assembly to reflect his vision of a just and united Nigeria. He also pledged to rename Aso Rock Presidential Villa as Azikiwe House.

Among his proposed projects, Udeogaranya plans to construct a man-made river granting Northern Nigeria access to the Atlantic Ocean, naming it Ahmadu Bello River, with its port called Aminu Kano Port. Additionally, he envisions a petroleum processing zone named after Pa Edwin Clarke.

The Anambra-born politician also promised to create a sixth state for the South-East, to be named Anyanwu State (Sunshine State) in honor of Pa Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Udeogaranya emphasized that these initiatives would promote national unity and recognize the legacies of those who contributed to Nigeria’s progress.