Troops destroy terrorist hideouts in Zamfara, neutralize kingpin Babangida

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji under 1 Brigade Mobile Strike Teams have successfully raided terrorist enclaves west of Kaura Namoda (Daji Yamma) in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State on March 10, 2025.

According to a statement by Lt. Col Abdullahi Abubakar, the operation led to the neutralization of several terrorists, including a notorious kingpin, Babangida.

“During the operation, troops engaged terrorists at the hideout of the notorious kingpin Dan Sa’adia, eliminating multiple insurgents through coordinated air and ground assaults.

“Recovered items from Dan Sa’adia’s camp include one locally made pistol, one locally made revolver, and one PKT magazine.

“Additionally, troops cleared another hideout at Gidan Rugga, where they recovered a pair of woodland camouflage uniforms, a pair of boots, and Baofeng radio chargers.

“In a significant breakthrough, security forces also reopened the Kungurki-Walo road, which had been blocked by terrorists,” the statement added.

Lt. Col Abubakar reaffirmed that Operation Hadarin Daji remains committed to eradicating terrorist hideouts and restoring socio-economic activities in the region.

“We urge local communities to support these efforts to build a safer and more prosperous society,” he said.