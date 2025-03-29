Tinubu, Saint Kitts and Nevis PM seek stronger economic ties

From right: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevi, Mr Terrance Michael Drew and his Wife, Mrs Diane Jimesha Arienne during a courtesy visit paid to Tinubu at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Saturday

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday emphasised the need to strengthen bilateral relations and explore economic opportunities between Nigeria and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

He said this while receiving the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Michael Drew, who paid him a courtesy visit at the State House in Abuja.

Tinubu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to deepen ties between Africa, Nigeria in particular, and the Caribbean nation.

He described Drew’s visit as a chance to explore economic prospects that could benefit both countries.

“This visit provides an opportunity for us to examine and leverage all available economic opportunities so that we can achieve more together,” Tinubu said.

Earlier, Drew said his country was seeking to establish greater ties between the Caribbean “and our African brothers and sisters, as we call it, the motherland.

“I came to inspire our people here to come to the Caribbean to invest so that we can work together, closer as two regions. But really, we are all connected by blood.”

The PM said his country was focusing on agriculture and food security.

“As Mr President said, food sovereignty is quite important. And so we have contacted a number of firms here in Nigeria to consider coming to Saint Kitts and Nevis or the wider Caribbean.

“We are looking at energy as well as logistics and transport, trade, education and others.” (NAN)