Tinubu hails Osinbajo at 68

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, extended heartfelt congratulations to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 68th birthday.

Osinbajo, who served as Vice President of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, was commended by Tinubu for his contributions to the nation’s development.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, highlighted Osinbajo’s notable achievements, including his role in collaborating with President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver effective governance and critical infrastructure projects.

The president also recalled Osinbajo’s leadership during his time as acting president while Buhari was on medical leave in the United Kingdom, emphasising how Osinbajo demonstrated his capabilities during that period.

Further, Tinubu acknowledged Osinbajo’s earlier work as attorney general and commissioner for justice during his own tenure as Lagos State governor, where they worked together on various political and judicial reforms.

Tinubu also recognised Osinbajo’s decision to exercise his “democratic right” by contesting for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, alongside him.

“Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will always remain my friend and associate. He served our country meritoriously as vice president to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He made all of us in the All Progressives Congress proud by working collaboratively and harmoniously with the president without rancour,” said Tinubu.

The president joined Osinbajo’s family, including his wife Dolapo and children, as well as friends and associates, in wishing him many more years of good health, continued success, and future achievements. (NAN)