Tinubu approves licences for 11 new private universities

President Bola Tinubu

By Bayo Wahab

President Bola Tinubu has approved licences for 11 new private universities.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media & Public Communication, Sunday Dare, announced the development on X on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Dare said the President granted the approvals during the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Below is the list of the newly approved institutions.

New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State Eranova University, Mabushi, Abuja Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos State Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State.

In the terse statement announcing the approvals, the presidency said “President Tinubu is committed to expanding the frontiers of educational opportunities and infrastructure.”

Currently, there are 147 private universities across the country, and by the time the newly approved institutions begin operations, the country will be boasting of 158 private universities.

Vanguard News