Tiemo hails Aroni Oputu’s contributions to peace, devt in N-Delta

• Calls for youth collaboration

Pumokumo Tiemo, Chairman, Initiative For Rural Communities Development in Niger Delta, ( IRCDND), has commended ex-agitator, General Aroni Oputu, Chairman, Phase One, Presidential Amnesty Programme for his contributions to peace and development in Niger Delta.

Tiemo, in a statement on Sunday, said members of the group, Hon. Festus Pere Kin, Owei Kilete and Chief Godwin Ukori, on Saturday, paid a courtesy visit to Oputu to congratulate him on his appointment as new of Chairman, Phase One Ex-Agitators, Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He said the visit underscored Oputu’s exceptional contributions to fostering sustainable peace, security, and economic growth in the region and across Nigeria.

“ We acknowledge General Aroni Oputu’s unwavering commitment to combating pipeline vandalism, kidnapping, and environmental degradation. He has been instrumental in safeguarding the Niger Delta’s resources and stability”.

“ General Aroni Oputu’s leadership during the disarmament phase of the Amnesty Program laid the groundwork for transforming former agitators into productive citizens, and his ongoing efforts to integrate youths who remain marginalized post-disarmament have been widely commended”.

Tiemo further noted that Oputu will play significant role towards advancing the positive agenda of Dr. Kingsley Otuaro, Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Office and Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Niger Delta Affairs.

“We trust in General Aroni’s vast experience to bridge gaps, empower our youth, and amplify the Federal Government’s initiatives under Dr. Otuaru’s guidance’

The group also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent approval of the South South Development Commission, and the appointment of Senator Bassey Albert as Chairman.

Tiemo urged Tinubu to expedite efforts toward lasting peace and the restoration of democratic governance in Rivers State, while urging state governments across the Niger Delta to actively partner with federal stakeholders, community leaders.

“ Youths in Niger Delta must “eschew restiveness and embrace dialogue. Insecurity stifles job creation and deters investment. We must know that volence undermines our collective future. We stand firm in our resolve to preserve the hard-won peace and ensure no tolerance for disruptions”

“ We are optimistic that the synergy between General Aroni Oputu, Dr. Dennis Otuaru, and the Federal Government will attract foreign investors, accelerate economic growth, and unlock opportunities in the Niger Delta region”