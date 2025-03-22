Stay out of partisan Politics, Ibas warns Rivers monarchs

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas has urged traditional rulers in Rivers state to avoid paying partisan politics and rather concentrate on ensuring that their domains were secure and safe for all citizens.

Speaking during a meeting with traditional rulers at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the administrator expressed his deep love for the Niger Delta region. Ibas, a retired vice admiral and former Chief of Naval Staff, also noted Rivers State’s significance in the nation’s development.

He lamented the persistent instability in the state, stating that it pained him to witness the unrest. “As a former naval chief, my duty is to protect lives, and I remain committed to restoring peace in Rivers State,” Ibas said. He assured that his administration would work tirelessly to return the state to a place of pride and stability.

The administrator underscored his primary mandate to restoring peace, stressing the need to curb the interest of a few who prioritize personal gains over the state’s collective well-being. He stressed that Rivers State is too vital to be left in turmoil, adding, “A society without order is a society without progress.”

He advised against any form of political partisanship, whether in speech, action, or body language. He reminded the traditional rulers of their role in community policing, urging them to maintain open communication channels with their subjects. “Security is the responsibility of all, not just the government,” he said, adding that his administration would not tolerate excuses for disorder.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, he reaffirmed his administration’s openness to suggestions and collaboration.

In his response, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Chike Worlu-Wodo, assured the administrator of their support. He described the appointment as a positive decision for the state, affirming that traditional rulers are committed to maintaining peace in their respective domains.

“As traditional rulers, our primary duty is to ensure peace in our kingdoms, clans, and communities,” he said. He urged the administrator to see himself as a peacemaker, likening his role to that of a mediator resolving conflicts between two people.

The monarch wished the administrator success in his mission, stressing that Rivers State desperately needs peace. “We are not in doubt of your ability, which was why you were appointed,” he stated.