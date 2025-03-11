Sokoto warns against spread of Meningitis as state records outbreak

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: Sokoto State Ministry of health on Tuesday warned citizens to remain extra vigilant as the state witnessed rising cases of Meningitis in some local government areas of the state.

Commissioner of Health Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno gave the warning in a statement.

The commissioner stated that the warning became necessary as most of the samples collected from the suspected cases and sent to laboratory for investigation by the ministry were confirmed to be Meningitis.

He said said the ministry has intensified surveillance, case management and public health intervention to curb the spread of the dreaded disease.

He urged people to take precautionary measures against the disease.

“Seek immediate medical attention at the nearest Health facility upon experiencing symptoms such as fever, severe headache, neck stiffness or any unusual symptoms,” said Abubakar.

“You should ensure good personal and environmental hygiene, avoid crowded places and ensure proper ventilation in homes and public spaces.”

Dr Abubakar called on citizens to report suspected cases of the disease or any unusual illness to the nearest hospital.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has since provided the needed medication to all health facilities across the state.