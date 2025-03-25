Power generator fumes kill lovers in Rivers 

AI-generated image.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

A man and his female lover, simply identified as Peace, have died from inhaling power generator fumes in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Saturday at Port Harcourt Township.

The lovers took their power generator into the passage close to their room on Friday, and left it on throughout the night.

The next day, their co-tenants observed that the lovers did not come out of their room. They suspected that something was wrong, forced the door to their room open, and discovered the lifeless bodies of the lovers.

A source in the area, Chima, said some of the neighbours quickly rushed to the Central Police Station in the town to report.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Superintendent Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko said preliminary investigation showed that the lovers may have died from inhalation of generator fume.

