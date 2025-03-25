‘My husband makes love from midnight till dawn’ – Kaduna woman wants divorce

AI-generated image for illustration.

A 37-year-old woman, Linda Stephen, on Tuesday, approached a Kaduna Customary Court, seeking divorce over her husband, Felix Stephen’s excessive sexual demands.

Read Also: You can make your love-life sizzle again!

In her petition, Mrs Stephen, a resident of Ungwan Sunday in Kaduna, also accused her husband of beating her whenever she rejected his sexual advances. They have been married for six years.

She told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage as she can no longer cope with the husband’s excessive demand for sex.

“I urge the court to dissolve this marriage because I can’t stand his excessive sexual urge. He likes sex too much, and I can’t bear it.

“Most times, he would have sex with me from midnight till early hours of the morning. Even when I am crying, he will not stop.

“It has been three months since I moved out of his house, his relatives have been pleading with me to go back to him, but they do not know what I am facing,” she said.

She further said that her husband does not control himself whenever he needed sex, and that whenever she refused his sexual advances, he would beat her up, even in front of their two kids.

‘I’m ready to control my urge’ -Husband

Stephen, in his response, told the court that he is in love with his wife.

He pleaded with the court to help him pacify her, and not to grant her wish.

Stephen said he had been pleading with her wife not to seek for divorce, as he was now ready to control his sexual urge.

“I took my uncles and friends to her parents house to plead with her. But she refused to listen to us instead she walked out on us,’’ Stephen said.

He further pleaded with the court to give him time to sort things out and reconcile with his wife.

The judge, John Dauda, adjourned the matter until May 6 for a feedback and outcome of the reconciliation, while advising them to maintain peace.

Vanguard News