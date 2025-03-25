Police investigate hunter death during hunting expedition in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command said it has launched an investigation into the tragic shooting incident that claimed the life of a hunter, Taiwo Bolugbe, during a group hunting expedition at Ajinawo area, Yewa North Local Government, Ogun State.

The command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement she made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said Bolugbe and five other hunters embarked on an expedition in the area near Dangote Cement Company, Ibese at about 3 p.m on Sunday when the incident occurred.

She noted that “the victim was said to have been shot when his Dane gun accidentally slipped and fired while he was trying to retrieve a hunted animal.

She said the victim was shot in the neck and lower jaw.

Odutola stated that the command was informed at about 6:30 p.m on the said day, adding that the five other hunters were arrested in connection with the incident.

She assured that an investigation was ongoing to unravel all details surrounding the incident.

She said, ” the Ogun State Police Command has launched an investigation into the tragic shooting incident that claimed the life of a hunter during a group hunting expedition at Ajinawo area, Yewa North Local Government, Ogun State.

” At about 16:30hrs on March 23, 2025, the police received a report that a hunting trip had turned fatal when a hunter, Taiwo Bolugbe ‘m’, was accidentally shot. Five hunters were arrested in connection with the incident.

” The group embarked on a hunting expedition in the area near Dangote Cement Company, Ibese. The accident occurred around 1500hrs when the victim, Taiwo Bolugbe, attempted to retrieve a hunted animal, his Dane gun reportedly slipped from his shoulder, discharged accidentally, and fatally struck him in the neck and lower jaw.

“He succumbed to his injuries despite efforts by fellow hunters to save his life. The five hunters are in police custody of the State Criminal investigation Department, the designated IPO and team, will conduct further investigation and all their statements will be reviewed if found culpable they will be charged to court for prosecution” she added.

The Police Command, however, urged the public to exercise caution while handling firearms, even in hunting activities, to prevent tragic incidents.