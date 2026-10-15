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October 15, 2026

Plane crash: NAF assures Igbokoda residents of action on environmental concerns

Bakare Mubarak calls for greater recognition of Africa’s role in AI innovation, digital economy Nigeria’s Global Cultural Ambassador and founder of BILARTERAL, Bakare Mubarak, has called for greater recognition of Africa’s role in shaping artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, intellectual property protection and the global digital economy. Mubarak made the call while delivering a keynote address at the 2026 International AI Innovation Olympiad (IAI²O) Global Finals, hosted across Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. The event organized by theFuture Intelligence Foundation and Global Youth Philanthropy (GYP), brought together an international audience comprising researchers, educators, global venture capitalists and student finalists. His keynote address, titled “The Architecture of Innovation: Bridging the Global South with the Future of AI,” examined the need to position Africa as an active contributor to technological development rather than merely a consumer of innovations developed elsewhere. “When the world discusses Artificial Intelligence, the narrative often gravitates toward raw compute power or policy frameworks emerging from traditional tech hubs,” Mubarak said. “However, technology without human context is merely code. But technology fused with local culture, digital provenance, and youth agency becomes an unstoppable engine for economic equity.” He highlighted the role of African youths in applying mobile technology and open-source models to develop digital provenance systems, protect intellectual property and transform creative ideas into scalable digital assets. “In places like Lagos, young people are deploying mobile technology and open-source models to build cryptographic digital provenance systems, protect intellectual property, and convert raw creative energy into globally scalable digital capital. We are not passive consumers of AI; we are the architects of its industrial application,” he said. Mubarak also highlighted BILARTERAL’s Sino-African Tech-Creative Corridor, a proposed trade and technology framework designed to connect technology manufacturing and AI infrastructure from international hubs, including Shenzhen, China, with youth-driven creative markets across Africa. The initiative seeks to strengthen collaboration between technology and creative industries while creating opportunities for African youths to participate more actively in the global digital economy. In a related development, Mubarak’s visit to the United States also culminated in a reception at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C., where discussions reportedly centred on cultural diplomacy, the preservation of African heritage and the role of cultural stewardship in the age of artificial intelligence. The engagement explored opportunities for bilateral dialogue and institutional collaboration aimed at strengthening the global representation of African art, history and cultural identity. The visit followed the tallest model in Africa’s presentation at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum in New York, extending his advocacy for African cultural representation, youth empowerment and greater participation in global innovation.

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has acknowledged the concerns expressed by residents of Igbokoda, Ondo State, particularly reports of an offensive odour and fears of possible environmental impact following the aircraft accident.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, while making this known on Thursday, said, “The NAF recognises the discomfort, anxiety and uncertainty such circumstances may cause and assures the affected community that their concerns are being taken seriously.

“While search and recovery operations remain ongoing, the NAF continues to work in coordination with relevant partner agencies to ensure the safe and orderly recovery of the wreckage.

The NAF noted that, “Upon completion of the recovery operation, it will engage with the appropriate environmental and public health authorities and other relevant agencies to assess the situation and coordinate appropriate action to address any identified environmental concerns.

“The NAF remains concerned about the wellbeing of the affected community and is committed to constructive engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure that appropriate measures are taken in the interest of public health, safety and environmental wellbeing.”

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