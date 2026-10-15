Plane crash: NAF assures Igbokoda residents of action on environmental concerns

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has acknowledged the concerns expressed by residents of Igbokoda, Ondo State, particularly reports of an offensive odour and fears of possible environmental impact following the aircraft accident.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, while making this known on Thursday, said, “The NAF recognises the discomfort, anxiety and uncertainty such circumstances may cause and assures the affected community that their concerns are being taken seriously.

“While search and recovery operations remain ongoing, the NAF continues to work in coordination with relevant partner agencies to ensure the safe and orderly recovery of the wreckage.

The NAF noted that, “Upon completion of the recovery operation, it will engage with the appropriate environmental and public health authorities and other relevant agencies to assess the situation and coordinate appropriate action to address any identified environmental concerns.

“The NAF remains concerned about the wellbeing of the affected community and is committed to constructive engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure that appropriate measures are taken in the interest of public health, safety and environmental wellbeing.”