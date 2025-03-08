Police detain man with fresh human head in Edo

The Police Command in Edo has detained for prosecution a 27-year-old man after he was found in possession of a fresh human head in the Evbuotubu area of Benin.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, said that the suspect was detained following his arrest by operatives of the Evbuotubu Division, in collaboration with local vigilantes, in the early hours of Friday.

According to Yamu, upon interrogation, the suspect led officers to a decapitated body discovered along the road near Eweka Shopping Plaza.

The police spokesperson said the deceased was later identified as 43-year-old Edobor Lawrence of Osagie Street, Evbuotubu Quarters.

“His remains have been taken to a hospital for preservation while investigations continue,” he said.

Yamu said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Betty Otimenyin, extended condolences to the victim’s family and assured the public that those involved in the crime would be brought to justice.

He said the commissioner further urged young people to seek legitimate means of livelihood rather than resorting to crime.

Yamu urged residents to report suspicious activities, reiterating the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents in the state. (NAN)