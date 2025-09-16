Kings College marks 116th anniversary, focuses on future learning with AI

By Efe Onodjae & Stanley Umejiaku

The King’s College Old Boys Association (KCOBA) has rolled out activities for the 116th anniversary of King’s College, Lagos, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the future of education taking centre stage in this year’s celebrations.

At a press briefing in Lagos, in Monday, September 15, Chairman of the King’s Week 2025 Planning Committee, Mr. Wole Eperokun, said the theme, “The King’s College Legacy: Honouring the Past, Empowering the Future,” was chosen to inspire younger students through mentorship and the success stories of older generations.

“When the older generations come and talk to the younger ones, it empowers them, strengthens them, and gives them motivation and inspiration. It also mentors them through life’s challenges, especially in these difficult economic times,” he explained.

According to him the week-long programme begins on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with a virtual conference on “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Education in Nigeria.” The session will feature global experts and alumni including a U.S.-based AI specialist, Prof. Emmanuel Argo, Harvard lecturer Prof. Hakeem Belo-Osagie, entrepreneur Aziz Peters, education infrastructure innovator Bola Olayemi, and consultant Mr. Anibasi Eyo.

The Chairman explained that AI, while offering enormous benefits, must be applied carefully.

“AI is just a tool. It can improve precision and speed up work, but it should not replace natural intelligence. We are also worried about over-reliance on AI by students. What we want is to teach them how to use the efficient part of it without undermining proper learning,” he said.

Other events include a thanksgiving service at King’s College Annex Mosque, Victoria Island, and a Variety Night on September 19; inter-house sports and fiesta on September 20; and the 116th Annual Founders’ Day Lecture at the Metropolitan Club, Lagos, to be delivered by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria.

On the issue of rising school fees and the resort to homeschooling by some parents, the Chairman assured that the alumni are working with the Federal Government, the Parents Teachers Association, PTA, and the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) to address challenges.

“Education is a collaborative thing, learning at home, in school, and from society. We engage regularly with the school and parents to identify their needs and find sustainable solutions,” he said.

Founded in 1909, King’s College has produced leaders in politics, law, business, medicine, the arts, and public service. Its motto, Flourish Collegium, continues to guide generations of students and alumni in contributing to national development.