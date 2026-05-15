Again, gas leak hits Ogun schools; over 100 students hospitalised

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Panic erupted in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on Friday as another suspected gas leak affected over 100 students and teachers across several schools in the town, less than two months after a similar incident left dozens hospitalised.

Among the schools affected are Anglican Girls’ Grammar School, Obalende; Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Epe Garage; alongside other public schools within the area.

Many of the affected students were reportedly rushed to the Ogun State General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, as well as private medical facilities for urgent treatment following complaints of stomach pain, dizziness and general weakness.

A viral video circulating on social media showed terrified students fleeing one of the affected schools while teachers struggled to assist some pupils who reportedly fainted during the incident.

One of the teachers, who appealed for urgent intervention, called on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the affected students.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the latest incident as more severe than the previous occurrence recorded in the town about two months ago.

“I am presently at the Ogun State Hospital, Ijebu Ode, and I can tell you that the previous gas leak incident is nothing compared to what we are witnessing now,” the source said.

“The hospital is overcrowded with affected students, while some parents have taken their children to private hospitals for treatment. The students are complaining of stomach ache and weakness. Multiple schools were affected, and over 100 students are said to have been impacted.”

Confirming the development, the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, said the government had activated emergency response measures to contain the situation and investigate the source of the emission.

“I am aware of the situation, and necessary action is being taken by the Ministry of Education, OGEPA, security agencies and the local government authorities,” Oresanya stated.

It was gathered that the Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government, Dare Alebiosu, alongside the Managing Director of the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency, OGEPA, Mr Kenny Bello, had been moving round affected areas to assess the situation and ensure victims receive adequate medical attention.

Meanwhile, the state government has called residents of the town to remain calm, assuring them that investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the gas leak.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Environment, the government disclosed that an Air Quality Monitoring Device installed at Ijebu-Ode Grammar School detected elevated methane gas concentrations within the affected areas.

According to Oresanya, the monitoring equipment recorded methane concentration peaks of about 13,500 parts per million, ppm, in surrounding locations.

He explained that the installation of the air quality monitoring device forms part of the state government’s environmental surveillance initiative aimed at early detection of hazardous air conditions and prompt public health intervention.

“While the recorded methane concentration remains below the lower explosive limit, the level is environmentally significant and requires immediate technical investigation and precautionary response,” he said.

The Commissioner disclosed that the state government had activated a multi-agency environmental and public health assessment team comprising environmental regulators, emergency response personnel and air quality experts.

The team, according to him, is expected to determine the source of the emissions, assess the extent of exposure risks and evaluate the presence of other dangerous gases, including hydrogen sulphide, volatile organic compounds and related pollutants.

He advised residents to avoid open flames or ignition sources in areas where unusual gas odours are perceived.

“Residents are advised to remain calm and continue their normal activities while avoiding open flames or ignition sources in areas where unusual gas odours are detected,” Oresanya added.

“Any symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, nausea or respiratory discomfort should be promptly reported at nearby health facilities.”

The commissioner assured residents that the Ogun State government remained committed to safeguarding lives, public health and environmental safety, promising that further updates would be made available as investigations progress.

It would be recalled that a similar incident occurred almost two months ago at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Old Epe Garage, Ijebu-Ode, where no fewer than 30 students and a teacher of the school were hospitalised.