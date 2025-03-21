Obasa reaffirms his commitment to legislative independence

Mudashiru Obasa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday hosted the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and Majority Leaders from other State Houses of Assembly across the Country to Iftar.

The delegation, led by the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and current Chairman of the Conference of Speakers, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin, gathered at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex to foster legislative unity, discuss governance and reinforce the campaign for State Legislatures’ autonomy.

The Iftar meeting provided a platform for lawmakers to strengthen inter-State legislative relationships, share ideas on lawmaking, and address critical issues affecting their respective Assembly.

In his welcome address, Obasa reaffirmed his commitment to legislative independence and cooperation among State lawmakers.

He emphasized the need for Houses of Assembly to function effectively, ensuring good governance and sustainable development across the federation.

“I sincerely appreciate this visit and your constant support. Our collective responsibility is to uphold the integrity of our respective Houses of Assembly and continue to work for the progress of our States and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin commended Obasa for his unwavering dedication to the growth and autonomy of State legislatures.

“Obasa has remained a pillar in championing the cause of the Houses of Assembly in Nigeria. His dedication to legislative independence and effective governance is commendable and we appreciate his unwavering commitment,” Ogundoyin noted.

The event featured in-depth discussions on legislative best practices and challenges, culminating in a symbolic Iftar that reinforced the spirit of unity and camaraderie among the lawmakers.

The gathering further reaffirmed State legislatures’ commitment to democratic values, legislative excellence, and improved governance at all levels.