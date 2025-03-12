NPFL rescinds ban on Sammy Wejinya

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has rescinded the ban imposed on Mr. Sammy Wejinya.

The decision to quash the sanction on Wejinya was reached after he appeared before a panel that sat to review his case after he wrote to request a retrial.

Chairman of the NPFL, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, confirmed the board’s decision and remarked that

“Mr. Sammy Wejinya appeared before an investigative panel set up to review his case following his letter of apology and appeal for a review of his case.

“The panel sat on March 3, 2025, during which Mr. Wejinya again tendered a verbal apology and explained the circumstances surrounding his failure to honour the earlier invitation. “

Elegbeleye further explained that the NPFL Board would always apply its rules as a corrective measure as against punitive intent.

“Our decisions at all times are guided by the objective to correct and not to harm our players, officials, and clubs.

“This has informed the decision to rescind the ruling banning Mr Wejinya who has made enormous contributions to the NPFL through his media space,” the NPFL Chairman stated.

He said the panel which reviewed the case, acknowledged in their report to the Board the circumstances surrounding Wejinya’s inability to honour the earlier invitation and also took special notice of the steps he took to remedy the situation through a new letter of apology and volunteered willingness to appear before the panel.

“Mr Wejinya tendered apology for any distress his publication may have caused the league and provided evidence of the physical injuries he endured as well as his material losses”, Elegbeleye said in a letter conveying the Board’s decision.

He said that while the Board acknowledged the physical assault on his person and loss of valuables, Wejinya was admonished to always exhaust the appropriate channels of seeking redress as against the rush to media escalation

Mr. Wejinya was further warned not to get involved in activities that can bring the league to disrepute, either by himself or in concert with other persons or groups.

Wejinya was suspended from all NPFL activities for the rest of the season after he published a viral story that was deemed to have portrayed the league in bad light following an incident at the Lafia Township Stadium.