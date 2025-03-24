No explosion at Soku gas plant – Community leadership

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The leadership of Soku Community in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State, has dismissed reports of an explosion at the Soku Gas Plant.

In a statement, the community’s General Secretary, Mr. Witness Alasia, described the report as false and misleading.

Alasia clarified that while there was a fire incident on a gas pipeline along the Soku-Abua-Rumuji Right of Way, it did not affect the Soku Gas Plant itself.

“On behalf of the leadership of Soku Kingdom, I debunk the falsehood circulating on social media about an explosion at the Soku Gas Plant.

“It is disheartening that people are spreading misinformation. The Soku Gas Plant remains safe and in perfect working condition. The public should disregard this misleading report.”

He confirmed that the cause of the fire remains unknown, and the operating company has yet to provide any official explanation.

“We want to assure the public that Soku and its satellite communities are safe and calm.”