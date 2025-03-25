NNPC lauded for running PH refinery 180 days non-stop

Kyari

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), for successfully running the revamped Port Harcourt Refinery for 180 days non-stop

Dr Joseph Obele, National Public Relations Officer, PETROAN, who gave the commendation in a statement on Tuesday, also commended the host communities for their cooperation and support during the rehabilitation of the refinery.

”The refinery has been dormant for over 20 years.

“It was commissioned in October 2024, and has been running continuously for 180 days, up to March 2025; it is a remarkable feat that underscores the effectiveness of the rehabilitation project.

“PETROAN is pleased to note that its members are currently loading Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) from the refinery, while NNPC Ltd. retail marketers are loading Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), called fuel.

“This development has not only ensured a steady supply of petroleum products but has also helped to eliminate the circulation of fake kerosene and diesel in the market.

“PETROAN wishes to extend special commendation to the Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), Mr Ibrahim Onoja, for his exceptional leadership, technical expertise and dedication to ensuring the successful operation of the refinery.

“PETROAN wishes to extend special appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for making funds available for the rehabilitation of the refinery,” he said.

He also commended the Federal Government and the management of NNPC Ltd. for their vision and commitment towards the revitalisation of the refining.

According to him, the association believes that the achievement will have a positive impact on the country’s energy security, economy and employment opportunities.