Nigerian newspapers review: APC factions at war over threat to impeach Fubara

In today’s Nigerian Newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the political crisis in Rivers as the threat by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara draws reactions.

Another headline has President Bola Tinubu saying he removed fuel subsidy to protect unborn generations.

On the political moves being made ahead of the 2027 polls, Vanguard reports the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, explaining why he left the APC, the party he helped establish, for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Another Nigerian newspaper, The Guardian, looks at the telecoms tariff hike and how data depletion and exploitation affect consumers.

Next is The Punch. The paper’s lead story focuses on the Presidency and APC’s reactions to El-Rufai’s defection.

Finally, The Nation’s biggest story has President Tinubu saying the economy is “looking up”.