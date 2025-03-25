‘Music Legend,’ Pastor Femi Lazarus describes Timi Dakolo as duo reconcile after dispute

The lead pastor of Light Nation Church in Abuja, Femi Lazarus, and singer, Timi Dakolo have settled their differences.

Recall that Pastor Lazarus and Dakolo were recently engaged in a social media drama, with the singer questioning the cleric for charging fees for his school of ministry while criticising gospel musicians who charge to perform in the church.

Responding, Pastor Lazarus argued that he charges for his school of ministry because it is a school.

On the other hand, Dakolo emphasised that gospel musicians charge for performances because they also have bills to pay.

On Monday evening, Pastor Lazarus announced on his Instagram page that he and Dakolo have settled their differences.

He hailed Dakolo for shouldering the burdens of other musicians, stressing that he has now understood the realness of the singer’s concerns.

Sharing a photo of himself, Dakolo and Pastor Iren, Lazarus captioned, “My brother Timi Dakolo is a music legend, give him his flowers. What a man! He genuinely carries the burdens of musicians.

“His concerns are real. I love you. Better structures will be built. Pain is real. From pulpits to the pew, the pain is real, but we will be fine.

“This generation will not have carryover of pain. Hosts will do better. Guests will do better. We will have a better nation together.”

