Timi Dakolo calls out Apostle Femi Lazarus for allegedly charging $150 for ministry school

The ongoing debate between popular singer Timi Dakolo and Pastor Femi Lazarus has taken a new turn, as Dakolo makes fresh accusations against the Light Nation Church’s founder.

The controversy began when both figures took opposing stances on whether gospel artistes should charge fees for performing at church events, sparking widespread online discussions.

Pastor Femi Lazarus, in a viral video, criticised gospel musicians who demand payment for ministering, asserting that they should trust in God for provision rather than prioritise financial gain.

He argued that gospel artistes are ministers of the gospel, not just performers.

Timi Dakolo, however, firmly opposed this viewpoint, accusing pastors of coercing gospel singers into offering their services for free.

He defended the right of gospel artistes to earn a living, highlighting the various financial obligations they need to meet.

Timi Dakolo further suggested that pastors should focus on developing their church choirs instead of expecting professional gospel singers to perform without compensation.

In a follow-up statement, Dakolo clarified that his response was driven by respect and love, emphasising that while he is a Christian raised in the church, he does not identify as a gospel artist.

The R&B star then went on to accuse Pastor Femi Lazarus of charging students to attend his ministry school, which provides teachings on Christianity.

According to Dakolo, the enrollment fee is approximately $150 per person, with about 1,000 students reportedly registered.

Supporting his claim, Dakolo shared a screenshot allegedly revealing the school’s fee structure and criticized the pastor for profiting from what he described as a freely given gift and revelation.

“All this was said in love and with respect sir. I am not a gospel artist but a Christian raised in church. Let’s not shift the goal post. By your definition, if anyone charges to minister, they are not Gospel artists, they are performers. And by that definition, if any preacher charges to teach and minister, they are merchants of hope and motivational speakers and performers too.

“Sir, you are charging as low as 150 dollars per person for your school of ministry. Teaching and preaching Jesus. Probably having as much as 1000 students. Let’s do the maths. You even have premium and standard for God’s house?

“Are you not selling the gift and revelation freely given to you? Again, let’s not keep shifting the goal post.”

Vanguard News