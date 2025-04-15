‘Family that breaks you isn’t worth it,’ Peter Okoye writes after testifying against brother Jude

By Henry Oduah

Musician Peter Okoye aka Mr P of the defunct music group P-Square has criticised his family following his testimony against elder brother Jude Okoye who is facing money laundering charges.

Jude and a company named Northside Music Limited are being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a seven-count charge of laundering N1.38 billion, $1 million and £34,537.59.

Peter gave his testimony on Monday before Justice Alexander Owoeye at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

In an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, Peter disowned his family, saying he would always place his mental health above all else.

“Don’t let ‘family’ be the reason you’re drowning in silence. I did – for over 20 years plus. And it almost cost me everything,” the 43-year-old wrote.

“But now I know better – love doesn’t manipulate, loyalty doesn’t betray and family does not steal from you. Family that steals and breaks you isn’t family at all.

“Real family doesn’t drain you, shame you, discriminate against you or ignore your pain. My sanity matters. My mental health is a priority. If it costs my mental health, then it’s too expensive.”

Peter told the court on Monday that in late 2022, he allegedly discovered that Jude created a company named Northside Music Limited similar to Northside Entertainment Ltd which was the company Jude used in managing P-Square back in the day.

According to him, Jude used the company to launder money belonging to P-Square in collusion with Peter’s twin brother, Paul Okoye (aka Rudeboy).