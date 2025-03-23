Lagos is evolving, not smelling – Commissioner Wahab

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…State Government Commits to a Cleaner, Resilient City

…Plans to Close Olusosun, Solous Landfills in 18 Months

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability, dismissing viral claims that the city is “smelling.”

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, on Sunday, highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure a clean, resilient, and livable city through comprehensive environmental strategies.

Responding to recent social media claims, Wahab stated: “Lagos is not smelling; it is evolving—toward sustainable waste processing, modernized landfill management, cleaner waterways, and structured sanitation systems.”

He emphasized that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is dedicated to building a cleaner and more sustainable city through strategic environmental initiatives, adding that tackling waste and sanitation challenges in a fast-growing megacity requires structural solutions, not political rhetoric.

To address environmental challenges, the state government has implemented the following measures: Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring: Over 50 air quality monitors have been installed across Lagos to track industrial, transport, and household emissions.

Expanded Waste Collection Services: The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has extended services to hard-to-reach communities.

In Ibeju-Lekki, tricycle compactors have been introduced on a pay-as-you-go model for non-motorable roads.

Plans are in place to deploy 500 additional tricycle compactors this year.

Closure of Major Landfills: Within 18 months, the Olusosun and Solous III landfills will be converted into modern Transfer Loading Stations (TLS).

These facilities will sort, compact, and redirect waste to recycling centers.

Waste-to-Energy Project: A new waste-to-energy facility in Epe will process 2,500 tonnes of solid waste daily.

The project will generate 60–80 megawatts of electricity for the Lagos power grid.

Ban on Styrofoam and Plastics: The state has banned styrofoam food packs and begun phasing out single-use plastics.

Manufacturers are encouraged to adopt sustainable alternatives under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program.

Wastewater and Sewage Management: Three Modular Septage Pre-Treatment Plants (MSPP) have been deployed to treat fecal sludge before discharge.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has reduced industrial effluent discharge into waterways by 25% through strict enforcement.

The Sewage and Wastewater Dislodgers Association of Nigeria is now under stricter regulation to prevent illegal waste dumping.

Street Sanitation and Open Defecation Control: 15,000 street sweepers are deployed daily to clean highways, inner roads, and markets.

150 new public toilets will be built, with 250 more through public-private partnerships.

The government is working with local councils to maintain over 1,710 existing public toilets.

Tree Planting and Greener Lagos Initiative: The “Trees for Lagos” campaign aims to plant 50,000 trees in the next two years.

Trees will be planted along highways, railway routes, industrial zones, schools, and hospitals.

Wahab emphasized that the Lagos State Government has signed multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with international partners to develop waste-to-resource projects.

“Our administration is committed to ensuring that Lagos remains at the forefront of waste recovery, recycling, and energy generation,” he stated.

With these initiatives, the state government aims to transform Lagos into a cleaner, healthier, and more livable city for residents and future generations.