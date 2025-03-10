Lagos activates emergency response over diphtheria outbreak

The Lagos State Government has activated its Emergency Response Committee following the outbreak of diphtheria in the boarding house of King’s College, Lagos, Victoria Island Annex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government’s disclosure came following NAN’s publication announcing the outbreak of diphtheria in the school.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Monday, advised the public against panic.

Abayomi assured residents that the outbreak was under control, appealing against panic and stressing that measures would continue in earnest to protect residents from infectious disease outbreaks.

He disclosed that an Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) has been activated to contain the outbreak and prevent undue fatalities.

According to him, the index case, a 12-year-old boy, presented with a sore throat and fever to the health facilities of the school on Feb. 22.

“He was promptly referred and admitted to the paediatric emergency ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where he was promptly admitted and administered appropriate antibiotics and a full dose of diphtheria antitoxoid serum.

“Despite the timely intervention, the boy succumbed to progressive and irreversible inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) on the 6th of March.

“Myocarditis is a severe and recognised complication of the bacterial infection caused by the toxin,” he said.

The commissioner noted that at the time of the student’s death, an emergency operation committee had already been activated, and 34 close contacts of the deceased student were already being closely observed for symptoms.

“Of these, 14 have developed symptoms consistent with diphtheria.

“In response, the affected students were transported to the Children’s Emergency Unit at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where they were screened by health professionals.”

According to him, out of the 14 students examined, 12 were determined to have developed early signs of diphtheria and were admitted to receive antibiotics and the diphtheria antitoxoid serum.

“No further cases have developed so far, and all 14 symptomatic students are recovering,” he said.

Abayomi noted that a preliminary inspection of King’s College Annex by health officials uncovered areas where infection prevention and control (IPC) measures needed to be strengthened.

According to him, the process of improving IPC will commence immediately.

The commissioner said the state government, in collaboration with federal health agencies, are set to launch a targeted vaccination campaign for all consented students of the school (both the annexe on Victoria Island and the main school in Igbosere).

He added that the inoculation would include all healthcare providers to strengthen immunity against the deadly infection.

According to him, the exercise may likely expand statewide.

Abayomi said to ensure widespread public awareness, information leaflets detailing diphtheria symptoms, prevention, and early treatment options are being disseminated across all healthcare facilities in the state.

“The state government is also preparing a public health announcement to sensitise residents about the outbreak, warning them to watch out for symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, difficulty in breathing, and swollen neck glands,” he said.

He added that health authorities, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), have been notified of the outbreak.

The commissioner said the health authorities are collaborating with the state to coordinate an effective response.

“Lagos has close to 500,000 doses of diphtheria vaccines in stock, which will be strategically deployed as part of the emergency response to high-risk locations,” he said.

The commissioner said the state Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) would convene daily to assess the evolving situation and guide policy decisions.

“Subsequent meetings will involve the Ministry of Basic and Tertiary Education, as well as other stakeholders, to enhance inter-sectoral coordination in tackling the outbreak.”

Abayomi advised residents to prioritise good hygiene, avoid crowded environments, and seek medical attention immediately if experiencing diphtheria-like symptoms.

“Early detection and treatment can save lives. Let’s all work together to curb this outbreak and protect our communities,” he said.

Diphtheria is an infection of the throat caused by a bacteria that results in inflammation of the throat, fever, swollen neck glands and difficulty in breathing.

The toxin produced by the bacteria can cause the failure of multiple organs, such as the heart, lungs and nerves.

Diphtheria is preventable by adhering to the full vaccination schedule, good hygiene, avoidance of crowded, under-ventilated spaces and prompt treatment of infection with antibiotics and antitoxin to neutralise the effect of the toxin on organs. (NAN)