‘You can have everything and still feel lost,’ says Korede on fame’s dark side

Singer Korede Bello has addressed concerns from fans regarding his relative absence from the public eye, sharing a deeply introspective message on Instagram.

In an Instagram post made over the weekend and accompanied by Carlos Cipa’s instrumental piece The Place Where They Go, Korede opened up about his journey of self-discovery and the significance of inner peace.

Responding to frequent inquiries about his whereabouts, the singer stated, “Whenever I hear or see comments like ‘Where have you been?’ I’m always usually kind of surprised. Why? Because I’ve been here all along, with me, myself and I.”

He highlighted the importance of self-awareness over external validation, adding, “I’m grateful that I don’t have to ask myself ‘Korede, where are you?’ For it is better for the world to ask ‘Where have you been’ than for you to ask yourself ‘Who am I…. where am I?’”

Korede also reflected on the often-overlooked struggles of fame, stating, “Don’t you know that you can be extremely rich and famous but lost inside your mind? I have come to realize that the more you connect with yourself the less the world connects with you.”

The ‘Godwin’ singer acknowledged that deep self-reflection often leads to noticeable changes in one’s outlook and interactions.

“You think different, you act different because you are different. They might even say ‘Who do you think you are?…’ But this hero’s journey is so necessary because you cannot truly stand out until you stand out and become outstanding,” he said.