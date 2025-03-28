Japa: Stop criminalising  migration, Dabiri-Erewa tells media

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has called on media practitioners to stop criminalising migration popularly known as ‘Japa’.

Dabiri-Erewa made the call in her address at the sixth International Conference on Development and Communication in Africa held in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

The theme of the conference organised by the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication, ISDEVCOM, Nasarawa State University Keffi, NSUK, is “Japa: Communicating migration, diaspora and Africa’s development”.

Dabiri-Erewa, represented by Mr Sule Bassi, Secretary of NIDCOM, urged the media to engage in open, honest conversations about both the opportunities and challenges that come with migration.

“We must first of all identify and agree that migration is a fundamental human right issue. Regular migration, therefore should not be criminalised in anyway whatsoever,” she said.

She cautioned that the unscrupulous activities done by a few Nigerians was not enough for the criminalisation of all Nigerians in the diaspora.

“The media, therefore should present factual and balanced reportage on Nigerians and Africans generally in the diaspora, mostly on achievements done by Nigerians abroad.

“Furthermore we must address the brain-drain syndrome by fostering environments where our youths can thrive, thereby turning the brain drain to brain gain and braun calculation,” she added.

She described the theme of the conference as apt, of great importance to Africans and that the conference presented a timely intervention to reflect, collaborate and interrogate communication strategies to build stronger connections between Nigeria’s diaspora and the continent” and write the story of the exploits of the people of the diaspora.

She also called on academics, policymakers, media practitioners and diaspora engagement influencers to work collaboratively to ensure that migration contributes to Nigeria’s development and growth rather than worsening the challenges.

In her address, Prof. Sa’adatu Liman, Vice Chancellor of the NSUK also admitted that the theme of the conference is timely and important, adding that migration is not just a movement of people but a narrative, a policy challenge and a development opportunity.

Liman who she said the term ‘Japa’ means to flee in Yoruba language and has has become synonymous with young Africans seeking better prospects abroad added that migration presents undeniable challenges such as brain drain, loss of talent and socio economic disparities.

“It also offer unique opportunities. Our diaspora communities are a powerful force for development, contributing remittances, knowledge transfer and investment. The question before us is how do we shape migration narratives that empower rather than weaken Africa?

“How do we ensure that communication strategists contribute to national and continental progress? These are the critical conversations this conference needs to address,” she said.

She urged participants to engage actively, challenge ideas, question assumptions and propose solutions as the conference is not just about discussion but about impact.

In his welcome address, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, Executive Director, ISDEVCOM said that the theme for the conference, was to create a viable platform to have conversations on the positive and negative aspect of migration.

“If you look at what comes in from Nigerians in the diaspora who are doing legitimate business and supporting legitimate professions across the globe, it is one of our main sources of revenue especially foreign in flow to this country.

“We also realise that migration is doing a lot of damage to our image and so we thought this platform will provide us with the opportunity to engage in different aspects of this issue so we can come up with policy recommendations.

“We can come up with interventions to accentuate some of the policies already on ground by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons and others. This is why we chose this theme for this year,” he said.

The event had in attendance several dignataries including NAN Managing Director, Mr Ali Muhammad Ali who was represented by Mr Kayode Olaitan, NAN Director, Planning, Research and Statistics.

