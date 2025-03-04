Japa: Top 10 most in-demand jobs in US

By Henry Oduah

The last decade has witnessed an unprecedented number of Nigerians emigrating to other countries. In the last five years, a term called “Japa” was coined to describe the movement of Nigerians for greener pastures abroad. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France and Germany are top on the list of countries for those seeking better opportunities outside Nigeria.

In the United States, minimum wages vary by state to ensure workers receive fair compensation. While the federal minimum wage is set at $7.25 per hour, individual states have the authority to establish higher wage floors. Some states including Washington , California, New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey offer nearly double the federal rate.

Read Also: Japa: Germany unveils requirements for foreign workers to get opportunity card

A standard full-time job typically involves 35 to 40 hours per week, with the average being 37.5 hours, often structured as seven-hour shifts across five days. However, working hours may vary depending on industry requirements.

job interview

At the federal minimum wage, a full-time worker earns approximately $271 per week. In states with higher minimum wages, such as Washington, a worker can earn over $562 per week.

Beyond wages, the US work culture emphasises professionalism, productivity and collaboration, fostering a competitive and dynamic labour market.

While you’re making plans to join the Japa train to the United States, it may be expedient for you to know the jobs that are in demand there. You might want to learn new skills or upgrade your knowledge to meet this demand.

The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics in the United States regularly publishes data about the most in-demand jobs in the country. Certain professions see high demand due to technological advancements, economic growth and industry needs.

Below are the top 10 in-demand jobs in the US:

1. Software developers

2. Data scientists

3. Healthcare professionals

4. Financial analysts

5. Marketing managers

6. Human resource specialists

7. Cybersecurity experts

8. Project managers

9. Sales representatives

10. Environmental engineers.

These roles offer strong career prospects, competitive salaries and opportunities for growth across various industries.

As businesses increasingly rely on technology, software developers, data scientists and cybersecurity experts remain crucial. Meanwhile, healthcare professionals continue to be in demand due to an aging population and ongoing medical advancements. Financial analysts and marketing managers play key roles in driving business strategy, while human resource specialists support workforce development.

Project managers ensure efficient workflow across industries, sales representatives help businesses generate revenue and environmental engineers contribute to sustainability efforts.