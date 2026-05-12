Lady pharmacists worry over Japa, fake drugs, poor healthcare infrastructure

By Chioma Obinna

The Association of Lady Pharmacists of Nigeria, ALPs, has raised concerns over the worsening brain drain in the health sector, the proliferation of fake drugs, poor healthcare infrastructure, and rising cases of substance abuse, warning that the challenges are threatening healthcare delivery across the country.

Speaking ahead of the 17th Biennial Conference of ALPs scheduled to hold in Enugu from May 11 to 16, the National Chairman of ALPs, Pharm. Mnena Scholastica Lan, said the conference would focus on building resilience among women and healthcare professionals amid Nigeria’s mounting socio-economic and health challenges. The conference, themed: “Women and Resilience: Sustaining Health and Wellness in Challenging Times,” will also feature discussions on artificial intelligence in healthcare, wealth creation, mental health, medicine security, and drug abuse.

Lan described the current state of Nigeria’s healthcare system as troubling, lamenting the mass migration of pharmacists and other healthcare professionals abroad in search of better opportunities.

According to her, “The Japa syndrome has affected lady pharmacists very seriously. The young graduates do not have patience for Nigeria anymore. They are frustrated by poor working conditions, poor remuneration, and lack of opportunities.”She added: “You graduate as a pharmacist after years of sacrifice and hard work, yet it becomes a struggle to get internship placement, service posting, or a decent job. Many are leaving because they want better working conditions and better opportunities.”

Lan noted that several experienced lady pharmacists, including former state leaders within the association, had relocated abroad.

“We have lost quite a number of vibrant lady pharmacists across different states. They are leaving because they want value for their expertise and time,” she said.

The ALPs chairman also decried the poor state of healthcare infrastructure in public hospitals, saying the lack of equipment and facilities was frustrating healthcare professionals and worsening patient outcomes.

Recalling her personal experience while receiving treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Lan said: “At a point in the oncology wing, there was no drip stand. Drips were tied to window shutters. Later, after infrastructural upgrades by a partner, the quality of care in that same hospital changed completely.”

She stressed that Nigerian healthcare workers are well-trained but often lack the facilities needed to deliver quality services.

“There is no miracle healthcare personnel can perform without equipment. If we improve infrastructure and provide opportunities for specialization and training, the best healthcare services will be available,” she stated.

Lan also raised fresh concerns over fake and substandard drugs, describing the menace as a major threat to public health. She blamed greed and weak moral values for the persistence of counterfeit medicines despite efforts by the National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

“Fake drugs are an insider problem. Nigerians are behind it. People knowingly produce fake medicines because of greed,” she said.

Referencing the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, Lan said: “She gave her life fighting fake drugs. Nigerians must learn to value lives above money.”

She revealed that fake cancer drugs were contributing to treatment failure and recurrence among patients.

“They showed us fake Herceptin drugs being sold at cheaper prices. Patients buy them without knowing they are fake, and when treatment fails, healthcare providers are blamed,” she explained.

Lan further warned against the dangers of buying medicines from roadside hawkers.

“Hawkers are carrying poisons, not drugs. Medicines are heat-sensitive and should not be exposed to harsh sunlight all day,” she said, urging the media to intensify public enlightenment on medicine safety.

On drug abuse, she described the situation among Nigerian youths as alarming.

“Drug abuse has become a plague. Young people are idle, frustrated, and vulnerable. We see youths openly abusing substances on the streets. It is a huge societal problem,” she said.

She noted that ALPs had continued to carry out anti-drug abuse campaigns in schools and communities across the country.

Speaking on maternal mortality, Lan identified delays in seeking and receiving care as major causes of deaths among pregnant women.

“About 75 per cent of maternal deaths are behaviour-related. Women delay going to hospitals, families delay support, and communities fail to respond quickly during emergencies,” she said.

On her part, Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Dr. Titilayo Onedo, said the conference would provide practical solutions to challenges facing women in healthcare.

“The world is becoming more challenging, especially for women in healthcare who must balance family responsibilities with professional duties,” she said.

Onedo disclosed that the conference would address the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare delivery, wealth creation, emotional well-being, and financial sustainability for women professionals.

“We do not want lady pharmacists to remain analog in a digital world. We want them to embrace innovation and digital transformation,” she added.

Also speaking, the Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Benue State Ministry of Health and National Treasurer of ALPs, Pharm Regina Chichi-Agir, painted a grim picture of healthcare services in rural Nigeria.

“In some general hospitals in Benue State, there are no pharmacists. Pharmacy technicians are running the facilities,” she said.

She described healthcare services in many rural communities as poor.

“When you go to villages, you see all kinds of drugs being sold indiscriminately. It is only by God’s grace that many people survive,” she stated.

On medicine security, the General Secretary of ALPs, Pharm Ngozi Egboh, called for the establishment of drug management agencies in states to improve drug distribution and curb fake medicines.

“We need stronger policies and implementation to ensure medicines come from reputable manufacturers and distributors,” she said.

She also urged the media to support efforts aimed at combating fake drugs and drug abuse through sustained public enlightenment campaigns.