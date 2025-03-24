Jailbreak: 12 inmates escape from Kogi prison

…As Kogi govt expresses concerns over possible internal compromise

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

A prison break has occurred in the Federal Correctional Centre in Kotonkarfe, headquarters of Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State, in the early hours of Monday.

Though the number of escapees has not been officially declared, the government has pinned it to not less than 12 inmates.

Unlike in previous years, when gunmen came to break free some inmates, this time, the prison break worked seamlessly, as the inmates were said to have escaped through the tower.

Though officials of the facility have declined to comment, the Kogi State government has confirmed the story, urging the Federal Government to probe the ugly development.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Monday, said the state government will work with security operatives to unravel the cause of the break as well as ensure that those escapees are rearrested.

Fanwo described the incident as “unfortunate” and assured citizens that the government is taking decisive steps to prevent a recurrence.

“The theory that the inmates escaped through the tower without causing any structural damage raises serious concerns. This calls for a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the escape, arrest the fleeing inmates, and identify possible saboteurs within the system.

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has directed the State Security Adviser to collaborate with the Federal Correctional Centre and other security agencies to ensure such security breaches do not happen again. The state government has also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting federal security agencies through logistics and other necessary resources to enhance their operational effectiveness.”

Fanwo commended the swift response of security agencies in handling the situation and urged residents to remain vigilant. “We call on the public to report any suspicious individuals in their communities. Anyone found harbouring an escaped inmate will be held accountable,” he warned.

“While investigations continue, the government has assured residents that the situation is under control. “There is no cause for panic. We encourage citizens to go about their daily activities as normal, knowing that the security of lives and property remains our top priority,” Fanwo added.