Insecurity: Tinubu tasks Nigerian varsities on drone, security devices production

..as JoSTUM graduates 22,027

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

President Bola Tinubu has challenged Nigerian universities to develop specialised drones and other security devices to tackle the menace of insecurity in Nigerian universities and parts of the country.

He made the call Saturday during the 26th to 31st Combined Convocation Ceremony of the Joseph Sarwan Tarka University Makurdi, JoSTM, formally Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, FUAM.

Represented by the Minsiter of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, the President who congratulated the graduands noted that “with your wealth of knowledge in contemporary skills in agriculture, you should count yourself lucky to have been equipped to provide services and expertise that will create wealth for you and employment for our youths.”

Speaking through the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, he emphasised that “the concept of agriculture as a food producing tool cannot continue to be relegated to the subsistence level if we are to ensure food security for our people.

“Commercial and mechanized agriculture must become our way of life while the training of manpower in agriculture, collaboration with organisations, the development and release of improved crop varieties by the University should be consistent to align with the policy of my administration to tackle and address national food insecurity.

“Hence the title of the Convocation Lecture ‘The Complex Relationship Between Insecurity and Food Systems in Nigeria’ is well chosen to enlighten everyone on the menace of food shortfalls and its complexities.

“The Federal Government realises that education and security are the best tools for development and civilisation in any society. My administration is also not unaware of the security challenges faced by this University and is determined to continue to do its best to make all institutions of learning across the country conducive and safe for all learners and managers of educational institutions.

“Let me throw a challenge to our academics who need to work and develop tools and materials necessary to enhance the detection and tracking of security breaches to make our country safe.

“The combat of insecurity in the 21 century has gone beyond the physical running around by security operatives carrying guns to trace crime perpetrators. Our Universities should therefore, be engaged in research aimed at production and utilization of drones and other technology driven solutions to help combat the menace of insecurity on our campuses and beyond.”

The President who assured of his administration’s continued prioritisation of funding of universities emphasized that “Universities of Agriculture as specialised Universities must also key into the Agriculture and Livestock Transformation effort of this administration for maximum impact.”

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of the University, Senator Joy Emodi who commended the attainments of the University and its graduands to improve agricultural production, disclosed that “the University is in partnership with agro-entrepreneurs for mechanized farming and massive production of different cereals and legumes of high-yielding varieties. The idea of the partnership is to produce improved and high-quality yielding seeds for farmers across the country.”

Sen Emodi noted that the mission of the University among others “is to advance agricultural research, provide quality education in agricultural and related disciplines, promote sustainable agricultural practices, and develop innovative solutions for food security and rural development in Nigeria”

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Isaac Itodo who reeled out his achievements in his first two years in office, explained that 22,027 students were being conferred with Degrees and Diplomas with 200 bagging First Class.

He said “this comprised of 15,402 conventional Bachelor degrees, 2,121 Sandwich bachelor degrees and 4,504 Postgraduate degrees. Of the conventional Bachelor Degrees, 200 have First Class, 3,532 have Second Class Honours (Upper Division), 7,637 obtained Second Class (Lower Division), 3,637 earned Third Class, 246 Pass and 150 unclassified (DVM) degree.”

Prof, Itodo who lauded the Federal Government and the support being extended to the institution with the provision of various infrastructure among others, appealed to President Tinubu to approve the release of funds for the construction of perimeter fence for the university to ensure the security of lives and property in the institution.

He also urged the Federal Government to opened up the access road to the main entrance of the University from the Agan Toll Gate of Makurdi even as he appealed to the Benue State government to rehabilitate the current deplorable road road leading to the institution from the SRS Junction.