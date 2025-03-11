Insecurity: Reps seek military base in Uromi community

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for the establishment of a military base in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State to tackle the escalating security challenges in the region.

The House also commended Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for establishing a Joint Security Taskforce to combat insecurity in the state.

Codenamed Operation Rescue, the task force—backed by the Okpebholo-led administration—has been equipped with security vehicles, gadgets, and a restructured Edo State Security Corps to strengthen community-based security efforts.

The House’s resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Henry Okojie, who represents Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency.

While presenting the motion, Okojie, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasized the urgent need for a military base in Uromi, stating that it would “enhance security presence and response capabilities in the region.”

He praised Governor Okpebholo’s proactive approach in establishing the security task force, which he noted had begun yielding positive results.

Citing Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which states that security is the primary duty of government, Okojie lamented the alarming rise in crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, rape, and cult-related killings.

“The level of insecurity in Esan North East and Esan South East Federal Constituency has reached a critical juncture, with persistent and increasing incidents of killings, kidnappings, and other forms of violence,” he stated.

He further expressed concern that criminals now operate freely, particularly along the rail routes from Uzea to Ugboha, Amedokhian, Udo, Eko-Ibadin, and Ubiaja to Ewohimi, and have expanded their activities to include home invasions.

Okojie detailed a growing list of victims, including individuals who were killed despite ransom payments.

“We are deeply saddened by the rising number of victims, including Mr. Sylvester and his mother, Mr. Kingsley Okoboh, Mr. Odion Onobhoebhin, Mr. Akhere, Mrs. Margaret Akpa, Mr. Monday Ikah, Mr. Eboh, and Mr. Ehiabhili, Chairman of the Tipper Drivers’ Association,” he noted.

Others mentioned included Miss Faith, an undergraduate student still hospitalized; 16-year-old Becky, who remains traumatized after being raped; and three youth corps members.

Given the overwhelming support for the motion, the House:

Observed a minute of silence in honor of the deceased victims.

Urged the Federal Government, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, and the Police to launch an intensive investigation and strengthen collaboration among security agencies.

Called on the Defence Headquarters to establish a military base in Uromi to enhance security operations in the area.

Mandated its Committees on Defence, Army, National Security and Intelligence, Police, and Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The resolution underscores the federal lawmakers’ commitment to tackling insecurity in Edo State and protecting the lives of its residents.