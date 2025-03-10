I’ll emerge stronger despite Supreme Court setback – Fubara

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that despite the ensuing political circumstances against his administration, Rivers people will emerge stronger, eventually, urging the people to remain peaceful and law-abiding in the overall interest of the State.

The Governor, urged his teeming supporters, and indeed, well-meaning Rivers people, not to be disheartened by recent turn of events but rather cheer up, knowing that God does not start a thing by enthroning his administration, and allow it to be truncated half-way in the journey.

Governor Fubara spoke at the inauguration of the Palace of Nyeweali Akpor Kingdom and a magnificent residential quarters for the King, Eze Levi Amos Oriebe, built and furnished by the administration of Governor Fubara at Ozuoba in Obi/Akpor Local Government Area on Monday.

The Governor pointed to the motive of those who are pushing to disrupt governance by worsening the feisty political relationship, and insisted that his path will remain one of ensuring peace, and warned against any act of lawlessness.

“I want to say to our teeming supporters, I know some of you; your spirits are high, some of you, your spirits are low. But, I want to assure you one important fact of life: God does not start a thing and end halfway.

“It doesn’t matter what the situation might be today, I assure you that we will come up again stronger and better. Continue to follow my footsteps, and that footstep remains, the path of peace. We need it because if anything happens, we are the greatest losers.

“Our concern for this State is not because of our own profit, but the total well-being of Rivers State. So, I appeal to everyone of you: be law abiding. I will not encourage any act of disobedience or any act of violence. But that is not to say that we will support evil. We will never support evil.”

Governor Fubara said his administration is focused on good governance and will not renege on the promise of delivering impactful, people-oriented development projects, continually.

: “Our projects, our services will continue to be those ones that would touch the hearts, the souls, and the spirits of our people. And we will not, no matter the circumstances surrounding our situation, renege on that promise that we made to the good people of Rivers State.”

Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara considered it historic to have delivered a befitting palace for the Akpor Kingdom, being the first in over 200 years of its existence.

Governor Fubara explained that it was 10 months ago, during the flag-off of reconstruction work on the Okania-Ogbogoro Road project, that he promised, in response to a request by the people, to build the palace, which has been achieved six months after it was awarded for construction.

The Governor said: “I was touched to the point that I had a few drops of tears when the Royal Father was speaking, and he said, ‘for over 200 years that the Akpor Kingdom has existed, it functioned without a palace’.

“But, God doesn’t make mistakes. Maybe, He left it for our administration to fulfill so that we will be part of history forever and ever in Akpor Kingdom.”

Governor Fubara said further: “We did not just build the palace, but we also provided a personal residence for the Nyeweali, knowing fully well that the palace belongs to everyone, but at the end of his tenure or when call of nature comes, his family definitely, will not be here.

“So, after living in a fine, beautiful place, what happens to the family? We have to provide a place for him. I want you to note that we did not end this project by building just the palace, but we went further to provide the Eze his residence, so that when he leaves, he can enjoy the comfort that he is already enjoying here at this moment.”

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to Akpor people for the Chieftaincy title of “Eze Omenma 1 of Akpor Kingdom bestowed on him by the Nyeweali Akpor, assuring that he will defend it wholeheartedly while urging the entire Obio/Akpor people who have remained very supportive to know that they fill strategic place in his administration.

Performing the inauguration, Eze Oha Apara (IV), Paramount Ruler of Apara Kingdom, His Majesty, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, recalled that a few months ago, he benefitted from the administration of Governor Fubara, a magnificent palace built for the Apara Kingdom.

Eze Worlu-Wodo, who is also the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, explained why the government is spending so much money to build palaces for traditional rulers, saying it understands that traditional rulers are closest leaders to the people.

He said: “Traditional rulers play vital roles in maintaining peace and orderliness in the communities, and by so doing, they simplify governance at the State level.

“My friend and colleague from Calabar once said that respect for traditional rulers and elders shows good upbringing. Our Governor has a good upbringing.

“I am glad to be here, Your Excellency, to witness your display of goodwill, respect and good intention for the traditional institution. Your Excellency, you have done well, and I must say, we are all proud of you.”

Eze Worlu-Wodo acknowledged the numerous developmental projects executed by the administration of Governor Fubara across the State, and urged him not to be worried by recent political developments in the State.

The Royal Father said: “God is in charge of this State, so, the machinations of the evil ones will not succeed in this State.”