IGP orders criminal database update, inaugurates new police team

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday formally inaugurated the newly restructured Force Management Team (FMT) and directed the immediate update of the Police Force Criminal Database to enhance crime-fighting efforts.

The directive follows the appointment of six new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to strengthen the administration and operations of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP emphasized that the FMT must align the vision and operations of the Police with the Federal Government’s security agenda.

Egbetokun reiterated his vision for a professionally competent, service-driven, and people-friendly Police Force that is well-positioned to combat contemporary crime challenges.

“The FMT’s focus will be on the reorganization and specialization of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) and other investigative units to improve efficiency,” Adejobi said.

To support this, the IGP has ordered an immediate update of the Police Force Criminal Database, ensuring that it becomes a central tool in law enforcement and crime prevention.

Additionally, he directed the Department of Research and Planning (R&P) to collaborate with the Force Intelligence Department and the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to develop an advanced, technology-driven database that will aid investigations and improve policing strategies.

The IGP emphasized the importance of equipping police departments with the latest technologies, continuous training, and adequate resources to enhance their investigative capacity.

“Justice must be served with decency, professionalism, and respect for human rights,” he stated.

The newly established Force Management Team is expected to drive collaboration and innovation, ensuring that the Nigeria Police Force remains efficient, effective, and capable of safeguarding the nation.