IBB Book: Best apology to Ndigbo is to end their maltreatment, release Kanu – Igboezue

— Critics of IBB’s Truthful Revelations on June 12 Election and 1966 Coup Are Nigeria’s Real Enemies

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI – The Igboezue International Association Nigeria and the Diaspora (IIAND) has condemned those criticizing former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, for acknowledging that M.K.O. Abiola won the June 12, 1993 election and clarifying that Igbos were not behind the 1966 Coup.

The group described such critics as the real enemies of Nigeria, stating that their opposition to the truth is hindering the country’s progress.

General Babangida made these revelations in his newly launched autobiography, “A Journey in Service,” released on Thursday, February 20, 2025. In the book, he dismissed the long-held notion that the 1966 Coup, often referred to as the “Igbo Coup,” was ethnically driven. He also reaffirmed that Chief Abiola was the legitimate winner of the June 12 presidential election.

Speaking to journalists in Onitsha, Chief Pius Okoye, National President of IIAND, commended General Babangida for his courage, honesty, and boldness in stating the truth. He emphasized that such integrity is what Nigeria needs to move forward.

Chief Okoye criticized those attacking Babangida’s revelations, arguing that their opposition stems from an unfounded hatred for Ndigbo. He urged them to acknowledge the truth and abandon their historical biases against the Igbo people.

“Those who have harbored resentment against Ndigbo should use General Babangida’s clarifications to correct their misconceptions. The 1966 Coup, also known as the Nzeogwu Coup, was not an Igbo conspiracy, nor was it driven by ethnic motivations. It is time to halt the injustices against Ndigbo,” Okoye stated.

Igboezue insisted that while an apology to Ndigbo for years of marginalization and denial of rights is welcome, the best form of apology would be to end all forms of maltreatment against the Igbo people. This includes:

Ending systemic discrimination and political marginalization

Ensuring equal opportunities for Ndigbo in governance and national affairs

Stopping the continued incarceration of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

“The best apology to Ndigbo is not just words but action—stop the discrimination, stop the injustice, and most importantly, release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

IIAND also urged Babangida’s critics to focus on initiatives that promote peace and unity rather than fueling ethnic divisions and hatred.

The group further applauded General Babangida for highlighting the role of Major John Obieri, an Igbo officer, in quelling the 1966 Coup. Babangida also acknowledged that many senior Igbo officers were tragically killed during the coup, debunking the narrative that it was an Igbo-orchestrated plot.

“Nigeria must acknowledge the truth and take steps to heal past wounds. It is time to shun pride and embrace justice so that Ndigbo can feel truly integrated into the nation.”

IIAND warned that if Nigeria continues its pattern of injustice, exclusion, and maltreatment of Ndigbo, the nation will continue to struggle.

“If Nigeria does not stop the systemic mistreatment, marginalization, and unlawful incarceration of Ndigbo, what is holding the country back will not let go.”

The group urged immediate actions to address these historical grievances, warning that failure to do so would have far-reaching consequences for national unity and progress.