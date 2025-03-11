How I moved from chewing pen in class to thriving in business – Barbecue expert, Rahman

A Nigerian barbecue expert Rahman Akinola has shared the story of his rise in the food business, stressing the importance of focus, hard work, and honesty.

Akinola, who began his barbecue business nearly 30 years ago, revealed that his journey started while he was still in secondary school.

He admitted that he struggled academically and eventually did not complete his formal education.

However, rather than seeing this as a setback, he decided to channel his energy into a craft that would secure his future.

“When I was in school and they said they want to do dictation, it was a war for me. I would just be chewing my biro,” he recalled.

“Then I told myself, this is not how it will go. I have to find something that will make me something in life.”

Akinola started his career by slaughtering chickens, earning as little as N10 to N20 per bird.

He questioned whether such earnings would ever allow him to save up to a million naira.

Despite the uncertainty, he remained dedicated to his craft, trusting that his persistence would eventually pay off.

Over the years, his dedication bore fruit, transforming his once humble beginnings into a thriving barbecue business.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by many young Nigerians seeking employment, Akinola advised them to remain steadfast in their chosen fields.

“Sometimes, I see youths lamenting that there is no job. That’s why I say in everything you do, focus on it,” he said. “Barbecue is a good business, but you have to be honest. Even being a conductor is work. There is nothing like a scam in education—every business you do, you need education.”

