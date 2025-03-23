Full list: Adedimeji Lateef, Uzor Arukwe, Chioma Chukwuka, others nominated for AMVCA 2025

The nominees for the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have been unveiled, celebrating excellence in African cinema and television.

This year’s nominations recognise a stellar lineup of actors, filmmakers, and content creators who have made remarkable contributions to the industry over the past year.

Leading the acting nominations are Nollywood stars Adedimeji Lateef, Uzor Arukwe, and Chioma Chukwuka, each earning nods in competitive categories.

Adedimeji Lateef is nominated for Best Lead Actor for his performance in Lisabi: The Uprising, while Uzor Arukwe is recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category for Suspicion. Chioma Chukwuka secures a nomination for Best Lead Actress for her role in Seven Doors.

Full List: Nominations Across AMVCA 2025 Categories

The AMVCA 2025 features a diverse range of categories celebrating both scripted and unscripted productions, digital content, and indigenous films from different regions of Africa.

Best Digital Content Creator

The category for Best Digital Content Creator highlights some of Africa’s most influential digital storytellers, including:

Iyo Prosper Adokiye

Taaooma

Elozonam Ogbolu, Hoviare Freedom, Chiamaka Uzokwe

Jide Pounds Ibitoye

Ariyiikedimples, Brainjotter

Best MultiChoice Talent Factory

This category celebrates emerging filmmakers from the MultiChoice Talent Factory program, with nominations including:

Gone

Everything Light Touches

The Immersive Alarm

Deadbeat

Nwananga

Rivals in Time

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Recognizing outstanding scripted series, nominees in this category include:

Uriri

All Mine

My Fairytale Wedding

Italo

The Caller

Kam U Stay

Recognition for Indigenous Language Films

The AMVCA continues to celebrate African storytelling in indigenous languages, with nominations across West, East, and Southern Africa.

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)

Seven Doors

Lisabi: The Uprising

Kaka

Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre

Mai Martaba

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

The Caller

Empty Grave

Makosa ni Yangu

Sabotage

Wa Milele (Forever?)

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Walvis Tale

The Vow

Mwizukanji

Man of Gold

Lukas

Key Acting Categories

The acting categories feature some of the biggest names in African cinema:

Best Supporting Actress

Meg Otanwa (Inside Life)

Tina Mba (Suspicion)

Ireti Doyle (All’s Fair in Love)

Ini Dima-Okojie (Skeleton Coast)

Mercy Aigbe (Farmer’s Bride)

Omoni Oboli (Wives on Strike 3)

Darasimi Nadi (Aburo)

Best Supporting Actor

Gabriel Afolayan (Inside Life)

Adedayo Adebowale (Lisabi)

Aliu Gafar (Seven Doors)

Femi Jacobs (Freedom Way)

RMD (Christmas in Lagos)

Uzor Arukwe (Suspicion)

Mike Afolarin (House of Gaa)

Efa Iwara (Princess on a Hill)

Best Lead Actress

Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors)

Gbubemi Ejeye (Farmer’s Bride)

Uzoamaka Onuoha (Agemo)

Uche Montana (Thin Line)

Uzoamaka Aniunoh (Phoenix Fury)

Hilda Dokubo (Wives on Strike 3)

Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)

Best Lead Actor

Gideon Okeke (Tokunbo)

Bucci Franklin (The Weekend)

Femi Branch (House of Gaa)

Thapelo Makoena (Skeleton Coast)

Bimbo Manuel (Princess on a Hill)

Stan Nze (Suspicion)

Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors)

Adedimeji Lateef (Lisabi: The Uprising)

Best Movie

Lisabi: The Uprising

Skeleton Coast

Suspicion

Inkabi

House of Ga’a

Freedom Way

Christmas in Lagos

Farmer’s Bride

Best Director

Robert O. Peters (Skeleton Coast)

Norman Maake (Inkabi)

Bolanle Austen-Peters (House of Ga’a)

Awam Amkpa (The Man Died)

Daniel Emeka Oriahi (The Weekend)

Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, Tope Adebayo (Seven Doors)

Best Writing in a Movie

The Weekend

Skeleton Coast

Freedom Way

Phoenix Fury

A Ghetto Love Story

House of Ga’a

Christmas in Lagos

Best Documentary

Walvis Tale

Dundun

O.Y.O (On Your Own)

Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Women

I Will Remember You

Excellence in Film Editing

Recognizing outstanding technical contributions, the nominees for Best Editing include:

Princess on a Hill (Laughter Ephraim, Peter Ugbede)

Inkabi (Tongai Furusa)

Christmas in Lagos (Martini Akande)

Skeleton Coast (Jordan Koen)

Soft Love (Holmes Awa, Paballo Modingoane)

Lisabi: The Uprising (Anthill Studios)

