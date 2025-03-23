Full list: Adedimeji Lateef, Uzor Arukwe, Chioma Chukwuka, others nominated for AMVCA 2025

The nominees for the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have been unveiled, celebrating excellence in African cinema and television.
This year’s nominations recognise a stellar lineup of actors, filmmakers, and content creators who have made remarkable contributions to the industry over the past year.
Leading the acting nominations are Nollywood stars Adedimeji Lateef, Uzor Arukwe, and Chioma Chukwuka, each earning nods in competitive categories.
Adedimeji Lateef is nominated for Best Lead Actor for his performance in Lisabi: The Uprising, while Uzor Arukwe is recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category for Suspicion. Chioma Chukwuka secures a nomination for Best Lead Actress for her role in Seven Doors.
Full List: Nominations Across AMVCA 2025 Categories
The AMVCA 2025 features a diverse range of categories celebrating both scripted and unscripted productions, digital content, and indigenous films from different regions of Africa.
Best Digital Content Creator
The category for Best Digital Content Creator highlights some of Africa’s most influential digital storytellers, including:
- Iyo Prosper Adokiye
- Taaooma
- Elozonam Ogbolu, Hoviare Freedom, Chiamaka Uzokwe
- Jide Pounds Ibitoye
- Ariyiikedimples, Brainjotter
Best MultiChoice Talent Factory
This category celebrates emerging filmmakers from the MultiChoice Talent Factory program, with nominations including:
- Gone
- Everything Light Touches
- The Immersive Alarm
- Deadbeat
- Nwananga
- Rivals in Time
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Recognizing outstanding scripted series, nominees in this category include:
- Uriri
- All Mine
- My Fairytale Wedding
- Italo
- The Caller
- Kam U Stay
Recognition for Indigenous Language Films
The AMVCA continues to celebrate African storytelling in indigenous languages, with nominations across West, East, and Southern Africa.
Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)
- Seven Doors
- Lisabi: The Uprising
- Kaka
- Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre
- Mai Martaba
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
- The Caller
- Empty Grave
- Makosa ni Yangu
- Sabotage
- Wa Milele (Forever?)
Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)
- Walvis Tale
- The Vow
- Mwizukanji
- Man of Gold
- Lukas
Key Acting Categories
The acting categories feature some of the biggest names in African cinema:
Best Supporting Actress
- Meg Otanwa (Inside Life)
- Tina Mba (Suspicion)
- Ireti Doyle (All’s Fair in Love)
- Ini Dima-Okojie (Skeleton Coast)
- Mercy Aigbe (Farmer’s Bride)
- Omoni Oboli (Wives on Strike 3)
- Darasimi Nadi (Aburo)
Best Supporting Actor
- Gabriel Afolayan (Inside Life)
- Adedayo Adebowale (Lisabi)
- Aliu Gafar (Seven Doors)
- Femi Jacobs (Freedom Way)
- RMD (Christmas in Lagos)
- Uzor Arukwe (Suspicion)
- Mike Afolarin (House of Gaa)
- Efa Iwara (Princess on a Hill)
Best Lead Actress
- Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors)
- Gbubemi Ejeye (Farmer’s Bride)
- Uzoamaka Onuoha (Agemo)
- Uche Montana (Thin Line)
- Uzoamaka Aniunoh (Phoenix Fury)
- Hilda Dokubo (Wives on Strike 3)
- Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)
Best Lead Actor
- Gideon Okeke (Tokunbo)
- Bucci Franklin (The Weekend)
- Femi Branch (House of Gaa)
- Thapelo Makoena (Skeleton Coast)
- Bimbo Manuel (Princess on a Hill)
- Stan Nze (Suspicion)
- Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors)
- Adedimeji Lateef (Lisabi: The Uprising)
Best Movie
- Lisabi: The Uprising
- Skeleton Coast
- Suspicion
- Inkabi
- House of Ga’a
- Freedom Way
- Christmas in Lagos
- Farmer’s Bride
Best Director
- Robert O. Peters (Skeleton Coast)
- Norman Maake (Inkabi)
- Bolanle Austen-Peters (House of Ga’a)
- Awam Amkpa (The Man Died)
- Daniel Emeka Oriahi (The Weekend)
- Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, Tope Adebayo (Seven Doors)
Best Writing in a Movie
- The Weekend
- Skeleton Coast
- Freedom Way
- Phoenix Fury
- A Ghetto Love Story
- House of Ga’a
- Christmas in Lagos
Best Documentary
- Walvis Tale
- Dundun
- O.Y.O (On Your Own)
- Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Women
- I Will Remember You
Excellence in Film Editing
Recognizing outstanding technical contributions, the nominees for Best Editing include:
Princess on a Hill (Laughter Ephraim, Peter Ugbede)
Inkabi (Tongai Furusa)
Christmas in Lagos (Martini Akande)
Skeleton Coast (Jordan Koen)
Soft Love (Holmes Awa, Paballo Modingoane)
Lisabi: The Uprising (Anthill Studios)
