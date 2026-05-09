AMVCA 2026: Lateef Adedimeji celebrates Lisabi win, dedicates award to wife

The 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA continued its celebration of African film excellence on Saturday night, with actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji emerging winner in the Best Indigenous Movie (West Africa) category for his film Lisabi.

Adedimeji, who has enjoyed a strong awards season with the historical epic, used his acceptance speech to dedicate the honour to his wife, actress Mo Bimpe Adedimeji, with whom he recently welcomed a set of triplets.

“To the woman who just gave me my kings, this award is dedicated to her,” he said.

His win came amid a night that also saw several major acting and production honours across the industry.

Uzor Arukwe and Linda Ejiofor both clinched top acting prizes, winning Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress respectively for their performances in Colours of Fire and The Serpent’s Gift.

Arukwe edged a competitive male category that included performances from Mike Ezuruonye (Oversabi Aunty), Wale Ojo (3 Cold Dishes), Femi Branch (Red Circle), and others.

On the women’s side, Ejiofor triumphed over strong contenders such as Bimbo Akintola (To Kill a Monkey), Sola Sobowale (Her Excellency), Genoveva Umeh (The Herd), and Scarlet Gomez (Behind the Scenes).

In the supporting categories, Bucci Franklin also made headlines after winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in To Kill a Monkey, while other nominees in the category included Simileoluwa Hassan (The Yard) and Gabriel Afolayan (Colours of Fire).

The awards ceremony, held annually to honour outstanding achievements in African film and television, once again brought together some of the continent’s biggest names in entertainment for a night of recognition, celebration and emotional moments.

Vanguard News