AMVCA: Uzor Arukwe, Linda Ejiofor win best lead actor, actress

Nollywood stars Uzor Arukwe and Linda Ejiofor have won the Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress awards, respectively, at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Arukwe clinched the Best Lead Actor award for his performance in Colours of Fire, beating a strong field of nominees that included Mike Ezuruonye (Oversabi Aunty), Lateef Adedimeji (Lisabi: A Legend Is Born), William Benson (To Kill a Monkey), Kanayo O. Kanayo (Grandpa Must Obey), Khumbuza Meyiwa (Bet I Love You), Wale Ojo (3 Cold Dishes), and Femi Branch (Red Circle).

In the Best Lead Actress category, Ejiofor was honoured for her role in The Serpent’s Gift.

She emerged ahead of fellow nominees including Bimbo Akintola (To Kill a Monkey), Ifeoma Fafunwa (The Lost Days), Ariyike Owolagba (Something About The Briggs), Sola Sobowale (Her Excellency), Scarlet Gomez (Behind the Scenes), Genoveva Umeh (The Herd), and Gloria Anozie-Young (Mother of the Brides).

The awards recognise outstanding performances in African film and television and are among the most prestigious honours in the continent’s entertainment industry.

Vanguard News