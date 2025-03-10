Four dead, nine injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirmed that four people died, while nine others sustained injuries in a lone accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the spokesperson for the FRSC in Ogun, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

According to Okpe, the crash occurred at 8:30 p.m. It was caused by speeding and a tyre burst, which led to a loss of control.

“The suspected causes of the lone crash were speed violation and a tyre burst, which led to loss of control. The vehicle, marked FKJ 570 YE, crashed,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson added that 13 passengers were involved, comprising five men and eight women.

She explained that two men and two women died, while three men and six women sustained injuries.

Okpe stated that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.

Meanwhile, the sector commander, Akinwumi Fasakin, urged motorists to stay focused while driving and routinely check their vehicles for possible defects.

He advised motorists to maintain the required speed limits assigned to different vehicle categories while using the roads.

Fasaki also enjoined all fleet operators to install speed limit devices and prioritise safety. (NAN)