FG restates commitment to reduce carbon emissions in industries

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas and carbon emissions in the industrial landscape in the country.

The Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal, stated this at a stakeholders` engagement workshop on the National Industrial Decarbonisation Programme (NIDP) on Thursday in Abuja.

Lawal, who was represented by Mr Mahmud Kambari, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, said the workshop aimed to transitioning the country’s industrial sector towards a low-carbon economy.

He said that the engagement demonstrated government and stakeholders` collective commitment to a sustainable and environmentally responsible industrial sector in Nigeria.

Lawal said that industrial activities played a significant role in driving economic growth, employment and national development.

“However, they also contribute substantially to greenhouse gas emissions, leading to climate change and environmental degradation,” he said.

The minister said that the inauguration of the NIDP marked a strategic step in Nigeria’s journey to achieving net- zero emissions.

“Through this initial, we aim to facilitate the adoption of cleaner technologies, promote resource efficiency and support industries in transitioning towards low- carbon operations.

” On our part, the federal government, through the ministry of environment and it’s agencies, remain committed to creating an environment for industries to thrive sustainably,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Innocent Barikor, the Director- General, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), said the event marked a pivotal moment toward a sustainable and resilient future for Nigeria.

“The National Industrial Decarbonisation Programme represents our firm commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning our industrial sector towards a low-carbon economy,” he said.

Barikor said the initiative was in line with Nigeria’s international obligations under the Paris Agreement, as well as the country’s ambitious domestic target of achieving net zero emissions by 2060.

“By adopting decarbonisation strategies and establishing a clear regulatory framework, we can significantly mitigate these emissions while simultaneously enhancing our competitiveness in international markets.

“The road to industrial decarbonisation is challenging, but it is also filled with opportunities that promise to deliver long-term environmental and economic benefits.

“By working together, we can ensure that our industries not only comply with global standards but also thrive in a low-carbon economy,” he said.

Earlier, Rep. Garba Mohammed, Chairman, NESREA’s Governing Board, said that the event marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable industrial development and environmental stewardship.

He said that the initiative aimed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and transitioning the country’s industries toward a greener future.

“Our industrial sector is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy, yet it is also a significant source of carbon emissions.

” It is incumbent upon us as custodians of the environment to lead the charge in transforming industrial practices, adopting cleaner technologies, enhancing energy efficiency, and establishing robust mechanisms for compliance and carbon credit trading,” he said