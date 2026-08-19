Lagos Govt raises alarm over expired products in circulation

…LASCOPA begins monitoring, enforcement

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, LASCOPA, has raised the alarm over the alleged manipulation of production and expiry dates on expired and near-expired products being sold in markets and retail outlets across the state.

The agency said devices and chemicals used to erase and reprint product dates were being circulated online, raising concerns that unsafe products could find their way into the hands of unsuspecting consumers.

The General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, disclosed this on Wednesday, saying the practice violated the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Law, 2025, as amended.

Solebo said consumer safety remained a priority, warning traders and manufacturers involved in the practice that they would face sanctions.

“Consumer safety is non-negotiable. Expired products are being reintroduced into the markets with falsified dates, in violation of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Law, 2025 (as amended), and this poses significant public health risks,” he said.

He disclosed that the agency’s enforcement teams had conducted inspections across all the Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

“Cases of suspicious date coding, damaged packaging and questionable products were identified during the inspections,” he said.

Solebo warned that traders and manufacturers found engaging in the practice would face stiff penalties.

“Offenders will face appropriate sanctions, including product seizure, closure of business premises and prosecution in accordance with the law,” he said.

The LASCOPA boss urged manufacturers to adopt clear and standardised labelling practices for batch numbers and expiry dates to enhance transparency and build consumer confidence.

He also advised consumers to carefully inspect product labels for smudged or altered dates, compromised packaging and other inconsistencies.

He urged residents to patronise trusted vendors and retain purchase receipts to facilitate complaints and investigations where necessary.

“Consumer safety remains a shared responsibility,” Solebo added.

He assured residents that LASCOPA would sustain monitoring and enforcement operations across the state.

Residents were encouraged to report suspicious products to the agency through its designated channels, including phone numbers 08124993895 and 09153894878, email at [email protected], or its headquarters in Ikeja.

The agency also urged residents to use its official social media platforms to report suspected violations.

LASCOPA said it would continue to collaborate with market associations, manufacturers and other regulatory bodies to ensure that only safe and properly labelled products were sold across Lagos.